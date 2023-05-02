Matt Czuchry Books Major Role After 'The Resident' Cancellation

FOX may have canceled The Resident, but Matt Czuchry is already heading back to television. Deadline reports that the actor has officially been confirmed for Season 12 of American Horror Story after being spotted on set. Not much is known about his role, just that he will reportedly play the husband of Emma Roberts' character. Roberts was announced to return to the horror TV franchise just two weeks ago, marking her fifth season of the anthology series.

Alongside Roberts, Czuchry also joins recently announced cast Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Cara Delevigne, and even Kim Kardashian. News of Czuchry's involvement in AHS comes not long after FOX announced the surprise cancellation of its medical drama after six seasons. The Gilmore Girls alum portrayed internist Dr. Conrad Hawkins for its entire run. His storyline on the long-running FX series will seemingly involve surrogacy, so while he will no longer be Dr. Hawkins, he just can't stay away from medical storylines.

While Matt Czuchry's new role comes at a price, and that price is no longer seeing the doctors and nurses at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, at least it won't be long until fans see him on TV again. Plus, with still several FOX shows in danger of cancellation, fans of The Resident won't have to wait in agony and can instead look forward to see what the stars take on next. American Horror Story may be a bit different than what we've seen Czuchry do, he has done a wide range of roles, so he can definitely handle anything, even if he will no longer be on the now-dead FOX drama.

The highly-anticipated upcoming season of American Horror Story is titled Delicate. And will be based on Danielle Valentine's upcoming novel Delicate Condition, which follows the story of a woman who is convinced that someone is trying to make sure her pregnancy never happens, which would be on par with the potential surrogacy storyline for Matt Czuchry and Emma Roberts' characters.

There isn't any news on when American Horror Story: Delicate, but it is expected to premiere sometime in the summer, which would actually be a first for the series. The seasons usually premiere in either September or October, so it looks like the series is doing things a little bit different this time around. Nothing has been confirmed, though, but if it is summer, fans should be expecting information very, very soon.