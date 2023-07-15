'The Flash' Replacement Revealed in CW's Fall 2023 Schedule

The CW's fall 2023 schedule has been revealed, including what will be replacing The Flash. The last-standing Arrowverse series came to an end in May after nine seasons, officially closing a door on the long-running superhero franchise. While Nancy Drew has taken over the Scarlet Speedster's timeslot for its final season, a new drama will be taking the reins in the fall, or at least, a drama new to the U.S. but starring two faces very familiar to The CW.

Beginning Wednesday, October 5, Canadian drama Sullivan's Crossing will be kicking off the night at 8 p.m. ET. Starring Gilmore Girls alums Scott Patterson and Chad Michael Murray, Sullivan's Crossing follows a neurosurgeon, portrayed by When Hope Calls star Morgan Kohan, who returns to her childhood home of Sullivan's Crossing after getting into some legal trouble. As she works to clear her name and her reputation, she rekindles old relationships, including with her estranged father Sully (Patterson), while building new ones, and even comes across Murray's Cal Jones.

Sullivan's Crossing is definitely different from both The Flash and Nancy Drew since it seems like there are no superheroes, villains, paranormal activity, or mysteries, which is definitely a disappointment. However, considering the series will include Patterson and Murray's return to The CW in a leading part, that is, it beats the alternative. Plus, the night will still have some mystery, as Sullivan's Crossing will be followed by fellow Canadian drama The Spencer Sisters, which sees Lea Thompson and Stacey Farber as a mother-daughter duo who are mistaken as sisters and investigate crimes in their hometown.

The CW's fall schedule is completely strike-proof, and it includes only unscripted or acquired series. All American and 61st Street, both of which were supposed to air in the fall, have been held off for midseason. It's going to take some time to get used to with not having any original scripted content, but it seems the network is pretty filled with shows regardless, so it's going to be both interesting and entertaining to see how it goes.

Don't miss the U.S. premiere of Sullivan's Crossing on Wednesday, October 5 at 8 p.m. ET only on The CW. All nine seasons of The Flash are streaming on Netflix, however, if that floats your boat more than the drama, so there's something to go around for everyone.