'The Flash' Season 9 Netflix Release Date Is Extremely Close

The series finale of The Flash was only two days ago, but the ninth and final season will already be available on Netflix next week. Netflix Geeked, an official account from Netflix, confirmed on Twitter that the final season will be streaming on June 1, only eight days after the finale aired. This isn't surprising due to The CW's deal with Netflix, but it's just great to have confirmation that the Scarlet Speedster's final run will be available to view very soon.

The final season of The Flash was announced in the summer of 2022, and while the season had less episodes than previous, it still managed to bring back some familiar faces, including Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen. It was definitely an emotional run for the final 13 episodes, which also serve as the end of the long-running Arrowverse after 11 years. However, with the way the series ended, with Barry sharing his speed with some comic book favorites, it's possible this won't be the permanent end of the Arrowverse.

Since The Flash Season 9 will be releasing on Netflix, fans will be able to rewatch most of the Arrowverse in full on the streaming platform, aside from Batwoman, which is streaming on Max. Or fans can just rewatch The Flash, if they may choose to, to possibly even get ready for the upcoming The Flash movie. However they watch, it is up to them, even if they chose to wait to watch the final season until it came to streaming, so they could watch it with no interruptions. Either way, fans will be happy to know that Team Flash will be coming back to them in the form of Season 9 in full.

With The Flash's final season coming to Netflix, this means that the series won't be coming to the newly-rebranded Max any time soon. There are still a handful of Arrowverse shows not in the Max library, and due to The CW's deal with Netflix, the streamer will be holding on to the shows until at least five years after the final season is acquired. So it will be a while until Team Flash makes their way to Max, but at least all nine seasons will be available on Netflix next week. It will be weird to not see The Flash on any schedule moving forward, but at least Netflix is always there for us, at least for now.