'The Flash' TV Show Star Pitches a Spinoff

The Flash may be over, but that doesn't mean that the stories from the series are necessarily over, as Tom Cavanagh has the perfect idea for a potential spinoff. The actor has portrayed a variety of characters over the superhero show's nine-season run, but his portrayal of the villainous speedster Reverse-Flash might take the cake. When talking to ComicBook, Cavanagh discussed an idea he pitched to Arrowverse head Greg Berlanti about the speedster falling in love, and it would have changed the course of the show.

"We were creating all these number of Wells over the years, I pitched Greg [Berlanti] this kind of idea," Cavanagh shared. "We were looking to, I think it was somewhere around the time of H.R. or Sherloque, somewhere in there. But I was saying, what if Reverse-Flash falls for a civilian on Earth, and so he wants to get back. Will it lessen his vitriol? Will it then hamper him? Will the pathos lessen and then thus make him not as good a villain? Will he accomplish less? Will he go back to his time? What will happen? But if that person is, as we've seen, a kind of delightful villain and with a panache, if you will, for wrecking things, what if there's a certain element of humanity or a love story that gets introduced?"

Unfortunately, Reverse-Flash's love story did not come to fruition because of the series focusing on the Scarlet Speedster, but now that The Flash is over, Tom Cavanagh is staying hopeful that his character gets the spinoff he definitely deserves. Not to mention this would be a great way for him to finally get redemption.

"Well, you can't do that, it turns out, on The Flash, that storyline, because it's too deep a dig, and the show's called The Flash, and you have to deal with Flash issues," Cavanagh said. "Which by the way, I fully and wholeheartedly support. That being said, given the sort of like, well, what's going to happen with the Reverse-Flash idea that this finale leaves it with? Well, if you're going to have any spinoff, there is a perfect spinoff for the ages. The Reverse-Flash story where we get to get into this in earnest."

Since The Flash did just end last week, it might be a little too soon to hope for any spinoffs, especially with the way The CW is going with its rebranding and changing up its lineup. However, that doesn't mean that a spinoff can't happen in the future, and one surrounding Reverse-Flash or a different character. It would be a great way to keep the Arrowverse going, but for now, fans may have to resort to rewatching The Flash on Netflix and hope that this isn't the end.