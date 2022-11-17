'Nancy Drew' Ending: What to Know About the Cancellation

Nancy Drew, The CW mystery drama which stars Kennedy McMann, will end with its upcoming fourth season. The news comes amid the network being acquired by Nexstar. Cast and crew members were made aware on Oct.26. Season 4 is currently in production. Per TV Line, McMann released a statement about how proud she is of the series, stating: "It has been the greatest pleasure to begin my career as one small part of Nancy Drew's endless legacy. What a privilege to walk in her shoes for as long as I have, to be inspired by her and to grow with her. I wish our incredible fans could feel the heart and passion of our crew that has been ever-present on and off screen, day in and day out since the very beginning. You are every bit a part of this incredible show as we are. Thank you, thank you, thank you for every ounce of passion and kindness you have shared with me and with each other."

A premiere date for season 4 has not been announced, but it's slated for release as part of the network's midseason lineup. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu expressed their gratitude.

"We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew's iconic determination, individuality and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes and among our studio and network partners," they said. "Our hearts are full of gratitude, knowing that we are able to bring this chapter to a close with intentionality, inclusivity and kindness — and of course with plenty of sleuthing twists, supernatural scares and star-crossed romance along the way. We are especially indebted to our wonderful fan community, whose connection with our themes and stories has meant the world to us. Season four will be a worthy and resonant payoff for their continued love and support."

The show premiered on The CW in Oct. 2019. It's one of the small handful of U.S. scripted originals to have survived for the 2022-23 season on the network.

Ahead of its sale to Nexstar, The CW canceled more than half of its roster. Nexstar took control of the network, which had been a joint venture between Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios prior. Nancy Drew series, produced by CBS Studios, was part of a broadcast-only deal that Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage's Fake Empire had with the Paramount-backed studio. The canceled spinoff Tom Swift was canned after one season.