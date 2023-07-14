The CW's 'Kung Fu' Replacement Revealed After Cancellation

The CW has released their fall schedule for the 2023-24 broadcast season, and now fans know what will be replacing the recently canceled Kung Fu. For midseason 2023, the action drama aired on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET, following the final season of The Flash, before being replaced by the final season of Riverdale after airing its Season 3 finale in early March. In the fall, Canadian drama The Spencer Sisters will take the Wednesday at 9 p.m. timeslot.

The drama stars Back to the Future's Lea Thompson and Stacey Farber from Degrassi: The Next Generation as the titular mother-daughter duo. After mystery novelist Victoria Spencer and her daughter Darby are mistaken as sisters, the two investigate crimes in their hometown of Alder Bluffs. The series also stars Thomas Antony Olajide, Edward Ruttle, Husein Madhavji, Ayesha Mansur Gonsalves, Rodrigo Massa, Kaitlyn Leeb, and Adam Hurtig.

While it's not exactly action, it does seem like it's going to have a lot of mystery, which Kung Fu did have every once in a while. The Olivia Liang-led series was one of several to get axed by The CW earlier this year in an effort to rebrand. The drama only lasted three seasons on the network, but even if the show wasn't canceled, it still wouldn't have aired this fall due to The CW's acquired and unscripted lineup because of the strikes. Though that doesn't make the replacement hurt any less. However, The Spencer Sisters does sound like an intriguing series, and mystery is one genre that The CW knows how to do well, even if it is an acquired show.

The Spencer Sisters is set to premiere on The CW on Wednesday, October 4 at 9 p.m. ET, following fellow Canadian series Sullivan's Crossing, which actually has more familiar faces. Gilmore Girls alums Scott Patterson and Chad Michael Murray star in the series, which follows a neurosurgeon returning to her hometown after getting into some legal trouble, and she reconnects with her estranged father, Sully, as new guy Cal comes to town. The two shows are definitely a change from what previously aired on Wednesdays and what currently airs on Wednesdays, but they should still be pretty intriguing, so fans will want to tune in this fall to see how it all goes down. For those uninterested, though, all three seasons of Kung Fu are streaming on the recently-rebranded Max.