The CW Replaces 'All American' Shows in Its Fall Schedule

The CW announced their fall schedule for the 2023-24 broadcast season and what will be replacing the All American dramas on Monday nights. Due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, there has been a bit of a shake-up on the schedule. Season 6 of All American was supposed to continue to reign on Mondays in the fall, but now the series has been pushed back, which isn't surprising. Instead of the dramas hailing at the beginning of the week, it will now consist of sitcoms.

Acquired sitcoms Son of a Critch, Run the Burbs, and Children Ruin Everything, which are currently running as part of The CW's summer schedule, will continue to air through the fall on Mondays beginning at 8 p.m. ET, as each series is only a half-hour long. British sitcom Everyone Else Burns will round out the night at 9:30 p.m. ET, beginning Monday, October 16.

It is going to be strange to not see All American and All American: Homecoming dominating on Mondays, especially since it will be the complete opposite genre taking their places. On the plus side, this does mean that there is a chance that the shows will be paired up again during midseason or whenever the shows are able to air. All American was initially the only scripted original to air in the fall, with Homecoming not even getting renewed at the time of the announcement. With the strike, there's a good chance the network will pair up All American and Homecoming and hopefully keeping them on Mondays.

Aside from All American and acquired AMC series 61st Street, not much has changed for The CW's fall lineup in terms of type of content. With the network rebranding, most programs are now either unscripted or acquired, with only a handful being scripted originals. A lot of networks, regardless, have been revamping their fall schedules with a non-scripted or acquired slate to account for the strikes, and it's likely many more revised schedules will be coming.

While All American and All American: Homecoming won't be returning in the fall, fans can still look forward to them returning at some point next year. It is going to be hard, though, considering both ended on cliffhangers, albeit different types of cliffhangers, but still kept fans on the edge of their seats nonetheless. Hopefully, the strikes end soon, but both shows are streaming on Netflix, so fans will at least be able to keep occupied for a while.