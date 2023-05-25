'The Flash' Fans are a Mess Following Series Finale

The series finale of The Flash has aired, and it was intense and emotional and a great way to end the long-running superhero series. Between a sweet proposal with Joe and Cecile and the birth of baby Nora, along with some familiar faces returning, the finale had everything and more, and fans took to social media to share their feelings, and there were a lot of them. The Flash was the last-standing Arrowverse series, and it's hard to believe that after 11 years, it's officially done. There was no way of knowing just how the series would wrap up, and it was a lot to take in. It's been a long time coming for the Scarlet Speedster's final run on The CW, and fans were as emotional as ever.

'The Flash' Fans were Worried About Chester OH HELL NO wake up Chester😭 #TheFlash — 𝓓𝓔𝓜𝓞𝓝𝓓 🎂 ɪɴ ᴀᴘᴘʀᴏxɪᴍᴀᴛᴇʟʏ 18 ᴅᴀʏꜱ (@tweetysgrandson) May 25, 2023 "chester stay with me," one fan said. "Did Reverse Flash just kill Chester?" another fan wondered.

If Only Cisco Showed Up THIS WOULD HAVE BEEN THE PERFECT TIME FOR CISCO TO SHOW UP!!!#TheFlash #DatFlash — Dextrocardiac, MBA (@_Listennnn) May 25, 2023 One fan wrote, "That would have been so much more interesting if it was Cisco…" Another said, "I can't believe we're doing this without Cisco and Wally."

Some of The Flash's Biggest Enemies Showed Up SAVITAR AND ZOOM THE TRAUMA #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/RjqXZ7Q1VR — L🤍 (@rinaxgina) May 25, 2023 One fan shared, "We got Zoom, Godspeed, Savitar, and Reverse Flash in ONE room! Thanks, Eddie Cobalt Blue, I guess?" Another celebrated, "Reverse flash, zoom, savitar, AND Godspeed all in one room is just way too powerful [raising hands emoji, fire emoji, eyes emoji]."

Savitar Nearly Broke the West-Allen Family Again TGE SCREAM I LET OUT WHEN SAV STABBED NORA!!! SHE OKAYED HIM AND ME DAMN!! #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/nnizmIThMg — (Aaliyah 🤍) The Flash funeral tonight @ 8/7c 😭 (@lucky4life_) May 25, 2023 "'your mother escaped this fate, but you won't' that was SO nasty?" one fan pointed out. "NORA GAGGED SAVITAR YES DAUGHTER," another fan cheered.

Baby Nora Has Finally Entered the World That was a cute ending, I guess. Nora's lightning eyes were a nice touch. I always liked #TheFlash the most. It was a weird 9 seasons. Lol! But #WestAllen got their happily ever after, so how about that win! pic.twitter.com/0vm4gdzOQ9 — Miss Casey ⚖️👩🏾‍💻📺 (@venusnv80plus) May 25, 2023 One fan wrote, "OMG Nora West-Allen has arrived and that scene was so beautiful!!" Another fan confessed, "'Hi Nora nice to finally meet you.' Im a mess….HELP!"

Some 'The Flash' Fans are Questioning Time Travel Rules for Nora nora holding herself as a baby my gohd 😭 ?? #theflash pic.twitter.com/hxXFsoleDS — mey | mourning westallen (@lcveiris) May 25, 2023 "how is nora holding nora not a problem? THIS IS AGAINST ALL TIME TRAVELING RULES," one fan expressed. "Isn't Nora just messing with the Prime Directive when she's...holding her younger self or...?" another fan wondered.

Caitlin Finally Came Back, and Fans were Very Happy THEY BROUGHT BACK CAITLIN!!!! 😃#TheFlash #TheFinalRun pic.twitter.com/PkwOstrawy — Addie⚡🤠 (@Addiethefangirl) May 25, 2023 "Thank goodness they brought Caitlin back, just that was just DISRESPECTFUL all season long," one fan wrote. Another said, "Thank you for allowing Barry to give Caitlin the first hug as he tells her he didn't think he would EVER see her again [face holding back tears emoji, loudly crying face emoji, red heart emoji x3]."

It's Time to Say Goodbye to 'The Flash' and the Arrowverse #TheFlash finale: The return of Savitar, Heart, Eobard & Hunter; Garrick & Nora with the save; Barry gets through to Eddie; Prime-Wells appears; Nora's birth; Khione ascends/Caitlin returns; Joe proposes to Cecile; Barry's speech to Nora & the final run.

The Arrowverse concludes. pic.twitter.com/AOPtPrZm59 — J.R. (@JRArc326) May 25, 2023 "It's over….it's really over [pleading face emoji x3] Thank you [The Flash] for 9 seasons of Barry Allen, Caitlin Snow and Team Flash!" one fan stated. "i can't believe the final episode of the flash ever aired tonight, the flash has been my favorite show for almost a decade now i can't believe it's over," another fan wrote. prevnext