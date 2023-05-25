'The Flash' Fans are a Mess Following Series Finale

By Megan Behnke

The series finale of The Flash has aired, and it was intense and emotional and a great way to end the long-running superhero series. Between a sweet proposal with Joe and Cecile and the birth of baby Nora, along with some familiar faces returning, the finale had everything and more, and fans took to social media to share their feelings, and there were a lot of them.

The Flash was the last-standing Arrowverse series, and it's hard to believe that after 11 years, it's officially done. There was no way of knowing just how the series would wrap up, and it was a lot to take in. It's been a long time coming for the Scarlet Speedster's final run on The CW, and fans were as emotional as ever.

'The Flash' Fans were Worried About Chester

"chester stay with me," one fan said. "Did Reverse Flash just kill Chester?" another fan wondered.

prevnext

If Only Cisco Showed Up

One fan wrote, "That would have been so much more interesting if it was Cisco…" Another said, "I can't believe we're doing this without Cisco and Wally."

prevnext

Some of The Flash's Biggest Enemies Showed Up

One fan shared, "We got Zoom, Godspeed, Savitar, and Reverse Flash in ONE room! Thanks, Eddie Cobalt Blue, I guess?" Another celebrated, "Reverse flash, zoom, savitar, AND Godspeed all in one room is just way too powerful [raising hands emoji, fire emoji, eyes emoji]."

prevnext

Savitar Nearly Broke the West-Allen Family Again

"'your mother escaped this fate, but you won't' that was SO nasty?" one fan pointed out. "NORA GAGGED SAVITAR YES DAUGHTER," another fan cheered.

prevnext

Baby Nora Has Finally Entered the World

One fan wrote, "OMG Nora West-Allen has arrived and that scene was so beautiful!!" Another fan confessed, "'Hi Nora nice to finally meet you.' Im a mess….HELP!"

prevnext

Some 'The Flash' Fans are Questioning Time Travel Rules for Nora

"how is nora holding nora not a problem? THIS IS AGAINST ALL TIME TRAVELING RULES," one fan expressed. "Isn't Nora just messing with the Prime Directive when she's...holding her younger self or...?" another fan wondered.

prevnext

Caitlin Finally Came Back, and Fans were Very Happy

"Thank goodness they brought Caitlin back, just that was just DISRESPECTFUL all season long," one fan wrote. Another said, "Thank you for allowing Barry to give Caitlin the first hug as he tells her he didn't think he would EVER see her again [face holding back tears emoji, loudly crying face emoji, red heart emoji x3]."

prevnext

It's Time to Say Goodbye to 'The Flash' and the Arrowverse

"It's over….it's really over [pleading face emoji x3] Thank you [The Flash] for 9 seasons of Barry Allen, Caitlin Snow and Team Flash!" one fan stated. "i can't believe the final episode of the flash ever aired tonight, the flash has been my favorite show for almost a decade now i can't believe it's over," another fan wrote.

prevnext

The Future of The Flash is in Good Hands

One fan expressed, "Avery, Max and Jesse, oh my god." Another fan wondered, "so he gave Avery, Max and an alternate Jesse Quick ig powers in case he dies?"

prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of