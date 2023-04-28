'Gilmore Girls' Star Scott Patterson Returns to TV for New CW Show

It's been almost 15 years since Gilmore Girls came to an end on The CW, but Scott Patterson is returning to the network once again in the Canadian drama Sullivan's Crossing. According to TVLine, The CW has acquired the 10-episode series for its fall lineup. Also starring Patterson's Gilmore Girls co-star and One Tree Hill alum Chad Michael Murray and When Hope Calls' Morgan Kohan, the series is based on the bestselling novel by Robyn Carr.

Sullivan's Crossing follows neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan (Kohan), whose life is turned upside down after getting into legal troubles. She goes back to her childhood home at a campground run by her estranged father, Sully (Patterson), in Nova Scotia. While dealing with both the past and present, a new person (Murray) in town makes Maggie question her plans. The romantic drama premiered in March on CTV, so it hasn't taken The CW long to decide to acquire it for the U.S.

After Scott Patterson portrayed Luke Danes on Gilmore Girls for seven seasons, he returned to The CW just three years later to portray Finn Court in three episodes of the 90210 reboot. With Sullivan's Crossing's acquisition, the actor will make his return to the network after 13 years. Not only that, but his role as Sully Sullivan is his first television role since reprising his role as Luke in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 2016.

Since the series did just premiere, it may be too early to hope for another season. However, if it does get renewed for Season 2, there's a high possibility the acquisition will continue, and Sullivan's Crossing will stay on The CW. As of now, there's no premiere date for Sullivan's Crossing, but the network will more than likely announce their full fall lineup within the next month or so. Hopefully, it won't be too much of a wait.

With not one but two CW vets returning to the network in this acquired show, it's going to be like going back 10 years when Sullivan's Crossing premieres, and it's going to be so good. It's going to be interesting to see how their dynamic after all this time. While a lot has changed, working together again must have been a blast for Scott Patterson and Chad Michael Murray. Even though the future of a lot of CW shows are unknown, at least there's a couple of shows to still look forward to this fall.