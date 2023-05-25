'The Flash' Finale Features Some Big Returns

The series finale of The Flash was last night, and fans were a mess while saying goodbye. The episode had some great surprises, including the return of some familiar faces. While some were already confirmed to return, including Tom Cavanagh and Teddy Sears as Reverse-Flash and Zoom, respectively, there were still a couple of big surprises. Another one of The Flash's enemies showed up. Thanks to Eddie Thawne's Cobalt Blue, Godspeed, once again portrayed by Karan Oberoi, made an appearance alongside the other villainous speedsters to take out Team Flash once and for all.

Fans last saw Oberoi's portrayal in Season 7 following the Godspeed War and the many Godspeed clones that fought Team Flash. After a climactic fight, the speedster is taken to Iron Heights. While there had been flashbacks and mentions since then, the series finale was the first time that we'd actually seen him in two seasons. Seeing the Speedster villains go up against the team one more time was pretty great, even if the team did get busted up a little bit. Luckily, they came out on top, as per usual, and it was soon like the villains never existed.

That wasn't the only surprise return that was in the finale. Towards the end of the episode, Khione was told by a version of Wells that it was time for her to go, having already done what she needed to do, and she was needed elsewhere. After Khione said goodbye to Team Flash, her energy left, and Caitlin was back. The team, and definitely fans, were surprised and happy to see her back in one piece after they initially thought she was gone forever. Barry even apologized for how he left things with her, likely blaming himself for what happened, but Caitlin put that behind them. She was just happy to finally be back with her friends.

While Danielle Panabaker has obviously been around all season, she wasn't Caitlin for the majority of it. Rather, she was Khione, and she was trying to find her place on the team, figuring out herself and her powers. While it took some time to get used to it, she grew close to the team, and it was tough to see her say her goodbyes. However, getting Caitlin back was a great sight to see, especially since it had been so long, and it did seem like it wasn't ever going to happen. Of course, with it being the finale, happy endings were bound to happen, as well as surprises.

It was tough to say goodbye to The Flash, but with the way it ended, which also included a proposal between Joe and Cecile and the long-awaited birth of baby Nora, it was a great way to wrap it all up. Plus, with the subtle introduction of some fan-favorite comic book characters that will be the future of superheroes, who knows what could happen following the finale.