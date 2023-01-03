'The Flash' Stars Return to Reprise Roles for Final Season

Barry Allen is making his last run with some familiar faces during the final season of The Flash. Keiynan Lonsdale, David Ramsey, and Sendhil Ramamurthy are all expected to return in Season 9, The CW said Tuesday. The network also released a poster for the new season, which finally kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

The trio of returning stars will all appear in the ninth episode of Season 9, reports TVLine. Lonsdale starred as Wally West/Kid Flash in Seasons 2 and 4 and was a special guest star during Seasons 5 and 6. He also played the role in DC's Legends of Tomorrow and appeared in the "Crisis on Earth-X" Arrowverse crossover.

Balance will need to be restored. The final season of #TheFlash begins Wednesday, February 8 on The CW! #TheFinalRun pic.twitter.com/6Ywz6um2qo — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) January 3, 2023

Ramsey has appeared as John Diggle/Spartan in almost every Arrowverse show. The character was introduced in Arrow in 2012, and Ramsey remained a series regular until it ended in 2020. He also appeared in crossovers with The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman. Ramsey played a different version of John Diggle on Superman & Lois. Ramamurthy had a recurring role as Dr. Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork during Season 6.

Since The Flash will close out the entire Arrowverse saga, showrunner Eric Wallace said it was appropriate for John Diggle to return. "As one of the legacy Arrowverse characters who helped start it all, John Diggle holds a special place in our hearts, as well as the fans'," Wallace said. "Plus, the commanding presence and commitment to excellence actor/director David Ramsey brings to the screen each and every time is truly inspiring. So, of course, it was a no-brainer to have Diggle join Team Flash in our final season! So, get ready for a very emotional reunion as John Diggle aka Spartan helps protect Central City alongside Team Flash one, last time."

The story involving Kid Flash will showcase a "side of Wally West you've never seen before," Wallace teased. He added that The Flash has also found the perfect way to bring Bloodwork back. "We also knew we wanted to have Ramsey play a part in Flash's final race," Wallace said. "Fortunately, everything came together, and now the villainous Bloodwork's return will set into motion one of the Flash's wildest and most emotional adventures yet."

The final season of The Flash will run 13 episodes. The Flash was the second Arrowverse series, following Arrow, and will wind up being the longest-running in the franchise. Grant Gustin stars as Barry Allen, with Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen. Danielle Panabaker has also been on the show since day one as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost. Jesse L. Martin, who plays Iris' father Joe, will return in a recurring capacity since he is starring in a new NBC series. Danielle Nicolet, Kaya Compton, Brandon McKnight, and Jon Cor will also star in Season 9.