Grant Gustin Officially Wraps on 'The Flash' After 9 Seasons

Grant Gustin's time as the Flash has officially come to an end. On his Instagram Story, Gustin shared that he officially wrapped on The CW's The Flash. It was previously reported that Season 9 of the superhero series would be its last.

Gustin shared a video on his Instagram Story in which he explained that he's "officially done" as Barry Allen. He explained that he did his last ADR (automated dialogue replacement) session, which means that he has finally wrapped on The Flash. To mark the occasion, he included a series of celebratory emojis (along with a teary-eyed emoji). Gustin also honored those who have been along for the ride for the past nine seasons, saying, "Thank you to everybody."

In August 2022, The CW announced that Season 9 would be the last for The Flash. At the time, showrunner Eric Wallace released a statement in which he expressed his gratitude to everyone who was a part of The Flash journey over the course of nine seasons. "Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race," Wallace's statement read. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

Some familiar faces have returned to the show, including David Ramsey and Stephen Amell, in light of it being The Flash's last season. Ramsey reprised his role of John Diggle/Spartan, which he has portrayed in other DC shows such as Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow. Of course, Amell starred as Oliver Queen/Arrow, who sparked the DC Universe's dominance on The CW. He will appear in the ninth episode of Season 9. Wallace previously released a statement about Amell's highly anticipated return, saying, "After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen on his heroic path. That's why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver's return in the final season of The Flash." The Flash's series finale is set to air on The CW on Wednesday, May 24.