'The Flash' Finale Includes a Big Marriage Proposal

The series finale of The Flash has come and gone, and it ended on a pretty emotional note, and it wasn't just about little Nora finally being born. At a party for Nora towards the end of the episode, Joe figured it was the perfect time to do what he'd been wanting to do for likely a very long time. In front of friends and family, Joe got down on one knee, as well as a pillow that Cecile threw on the ground when she realized what was happening, and proposed. Of course, Cecile said yes.

It was definitely a long time coming for the couple, who have been together since the third season and welcomed a daughter named Jenna in the fourth season. Since Jesse L. Martin left The Flash

as a series regular after Season 8, it was hard to tell how Joe and Cecile's relationship would continue, but of course, they made it work. Not even distance between the characters would come between them.

While it is sad that we won't be able to see Joe and Cecile as a married couple and likely Jenna as the flower girl, with the finale ending on that proposal, it at least leaves the fans with something, and that's knowing that they will be together forever. It was only just a matter of time before the couple finally got engaged, and the finale was definitely the perfect time for it, even if it was during a party that was for Nora.

It was announced in August 2022 that The Flash was coming to an end after its then-upcoming season, and there was no way of knowing what would happen. There were a few familiar faces returning, including Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen, and fans definitely had mixed emotions over the Flarrow reunion. While Season 9 was shorter than previous seasons, as it only had 13 episodes as opposed to the average 20-22, it was still just enough to wrap up Grant Gustin's run as the Scarlet Speedster and give characters some pretty great endings, including Joe and Cecile.

Now that The Flash is officially over, it's going to be weird to not watch the series every week, especially in the fall. However, after nine seasons, it seems like it was time, and with the way it ended, I can't say I disagree. Hopefully, this won't be the last we see of Team Flash, including Joe and Cecile, in whatever version or multiverse it is.