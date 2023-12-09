'FBI: International' Star Exiting Series in Season 3

On the heels of Christina Wolfe's addition to FBI: International, the procedural is saying goodbye to another cast member. According to TVLine, Icelandic actress Heida Reed will be exiting the FBI spinoff early on in the upcoming season. She's portrayed Special Agent Jamie Kellett since the show's premiere in 2021. Her exit marks the latest big change in the FBI franchise and the latest major casting change on a Dick Wolf show.

A reasoning for her departure has not been giving, but sources tell the outlet that "Reed's departure was creatively driven." What this will mean for Special Agent Kellett and her story is unknown, especially since she's second-in-command. An exact amount of episodes she will be in has not been released, but FBI: International is expected to have at least 10-13 episodes for Season 3, as are many shows due to the strikes. Hopefully, it's just enough to wrap up her story, and it leaves the door open for her to return.

The FBI franchise has been seeing a lot of changes as of late. On top of the FBI: International casting changes, FBI's Shantel VanSanten will be moving to FBI: Most Wanted for the upcoming season. She is likely to replace Alexa Davalos, who departed Most Wanted ahead of Season 5. As filming continues for all three shows, it wouldn't be surprising if more changes were to happen. Hopefully, there aren't any more changes, but you never know what could happen.

It should be interesting to see how Kellett's story will wrap up. There's no telling which way the show will go. It's hard to tell if she will simply leave for something else or if they will kill her off. With shows like FBI: International, you never know what could happen. While there is always hope that it's the former, there's a very real possibility that Kellett will die. Fans will just have to tune in to see what happens and hope that she won't be leaving forever.

Make sure to tune in to the Season 3 premiere of FBI: International on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS to see how Special Agent Jamie Kellett's story will begin to wrap up. Even with Heida Reed's departure, there will still be a lot to look forward to with the third season that you won't want to miss.