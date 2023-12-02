'FBI: International' Adds New Cast Member

FBI: International is getting a new cast member! Variety reports that Christina Wolfe will be joining the CBS procedural's third season as a series regular. Information on Wolfe's role has yet to be released, but she will first appear in the season premiere on Tuesday, Feb. 13. What will bring her to the team will be something to look forward to, as well as how her relationships with everyone will be like.

Wolfe is most known for roles on Netflix's The Weekend Away, The CW's Batwoman, the E! drama The Royals, SyFy's The Ark, and more. The Ark was her most recently role, starring as Cat Brandice earlier this year. Wolfe has one other upcoming project, according to IMDb. She will be starring in the new UK drama The Man in the Box alongside Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Thomas Kretschmann, John Bell, and Celine Buckens.

This is just the latest casting change for the FBI franchise. It was previously announced that Alexa Davalos will be exiting FBI: Most Wanted ahead of the show's fifth season. Meanwhile, FBI star Shantel VanSanten will be moving to Most Wanted, likely to replace Davalos. Christina Wolfe is joining International stars Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, and Eva-Jane Willis, who joined in Season 2. Greg Hovanessian also joined last season in a recurring capacity.

It's going to be interesting to see what Christina Wolfe will bring to the table for FBI: International Season 3. Since the series is expected to have only 10-13 episodes, hopefully, that will be just enough. Filming has started for Season 3, so it's likely more information on the third season, as well as Wolfe's character, will be coming out soon. There are only a couple more months until the series returns, and as the holidays approach, it will go by pretty fast.

Don't miss the premiere of FBI: International Season 3 on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS to see Christina Wolfe in her new role. Details surrounding her unknown role should be released in the coming weeks as the premiere gets closer, but for now, fans will just have to theorize about what will happen. Although International is not currently streaming any past seasons, all seasons of FBI are streaming on Paramount+, which should keep viewers occupied until the shows come back in February.