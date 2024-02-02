'The Equalizer': Bold New Key Art Revealed for Season 4 (Exclusive)

The Equalizer is almost back for Season 4, and the team is getting a bold new look. PopCulture.com has an exclusive look at new key art for the upcoming season of the action drama starring Queen Latifah. With a noir-like background and Robyn McCall and co. looking as serious as ever, they mean complete business for Season 4.

On the key art's look, illustrator Tracie Ching shared, "The Equalizer plays on a lot of classic crime drama elements while still bringing something new and unique to the genre. My goal for this season's key art was to play on noir aesthetics, specifically tech-noir, to capture this balancing act and create something striking, bold, and fresh – much like the show itself."

With The Equalizer heading into its fourth season, it's never a bad idea to do something fresh and bold. Especially considering the long wait fans have had due to the Hollywood strikes, it will surely be exciting to see what the team will be up to and what bold cases they will be getting themselves into. Meanwhile, the season premiere will immediately set the tone for Season 4. After the team is put into extreme danger by McCall's former CIA colleague Michelle Chambers, played by Ilfanesh Hadera, McCall has to race to save them while she discovers the truth behind the CIA withdrawal in Venezuela that led to the death of one of her friends.

It's going to be an exciting start to the season. Just going off both the key art and the synopsis for the premiere, fans are going to be in for a wild ride. Donal Logue will also once again be returning in the season premiere as CIA Agent Colton Fisk. There's no telling what will happen in the action-packed episode, but fans will want to tune in.

Make sure to watch the Season 4 premiere of The Equalizer on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET as part of CBS' spring 2024 schedule. Although there will be fewer episodes this season because of the strikes, it's already clear that they will be packing in as much as they can for Season 4. Hopefully, Feb. 18 gets here soon, but at least fans won't have to wait too much longer. Season 4 of The Equalizer is almost here, and you won't want to miss it.