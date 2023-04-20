'The Equalizer' Sets Donal Logue's Return

The Equalizer is gearing up for its Season 3 finale, and it will include the return of Donal Logue as Colton Fisk! Initially introduced in the Season 3 episode "Blowback," Fisk was undercover to find dirty agents. His return in the March 26 episode, "Patriot Game," included some trouble, at least according to TV Insider. Now back for round three, the season finale of The Equalizer will see the team in danger after a former CIA colleague of McCall's is found alive and sets her sights on revenge. Meanwhile, Aunt Vi and Delilah deal with a hostage situation.

There's no information on what will bring Colton Fisk back, but the ex-CIA union chief will probably be helping the team with McCall's CIA colleague after she attempts to abduct Dante, Harry, and Mel. The team will be on edge during the ordeal, and it only makes sense that Fisk is brought in to help with everything, especially with the CIA connections.

With Donal Logue coming back for the Season 3 finale of The Equalizer, it will be interesting to see if this sets up an even bigger role for him in Season 4. The series was renewed for both seasons 3 and 4 last year, which means that the writers have had plenty of time to build up to the next season. What they have in store is unknown, but from the sounds of the finale, it's going to be quite a ride, and it's going to be interesting to see what they come up with.

The series will be in good company when it wraps Season 3, as it will be followed by the series finale of NCIS: Los Angeles. It's going to be an emotional and intense night for fans, especially those who watch both shows. Hopefully, the end of The Equalizer won't be too bad, but there's a good possibility it will end on a cliffhanger. Luckily since we know that it will be coming back, that should help ease the pain, no matter what happens.

There are still four episodes left of The Equalizer Season 3, with two weeks in between Episode 15, which airs on April 23, and Episode 16, which airs on May 7. However, when it comes back, there will be three consecutive weeks to cap out the season. These final episodes will probably build up to the season finale and Donal Logue's eventual return, and you won't want to miss it.