‘The Daily Show’ Correspondent’s Exit Revealed

Comedian Jaboukie Young-White has officially left The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, according to a report by Deadline. The outlet writes that Young-White “quietly exited” the series, with no fanfare or farewell. Young-White has been a part of the Comedy Central series since 2018.

Young-White has been a “field reporter” for The Daily Show with many fan-favorite pieces over the last few years. He is particularly well known for representing both a millennial perspective and an LGBTQ+ perspective on the show, providing some blistering social and political critiques with a smile. Producers reportedly have no immediate plans to replace Young-White, leaving his place on the show unfilled. At 27 years old, the comedian has plenty of other projects coming up to occupy his time and catapult him to success.

The projects that will now occupy Young-White’s time are nearly too numerous to list in one place. The comedian recently starred in the romantic comedy film Dating & New York and had a recurring role in the Hulu original series Only Murders in the Building. He is also the voice of the lead character Truman in Amazon Prime’s animated comedy Fairfax, and he appears alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the new A24 drama C’mon C’mon, from director Mike Mills.

Off-screen, Young-White is writing a script for an animated movie inspired by the music of late rapper Juice WRLD, who passed away in December of 2020. He also recently signed on to help develop an HBO series based on Vanessa R. Panfil’s book The Gang’s All Queer: The Lives of Gay Gang Members. He will work with Issa Rae on that project through her production company Hoorae. Young-White will also appear in Rae’s upcoming comedy series Rap Sh*t.

Meanwhile, The Daily Show has not yet set aside a segment to send Young-White off in style as it has done with so many other correspondents. The show kicked off this season in a new studio space in Times Square, though it is still filmed with no live studio audience for now. That may change soon, with shrunken audiences reportedly attending off-air trials for now.

The Daily Show still includes host Trevor Noah and correspondents Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Roy Wood Jr. and Jordan Klepper. It airs on weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central. Fans of Young-White can stream Fairfax on Amazon Video now, and Dating & New York on most major digital stores.