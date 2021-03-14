What Is Trevor Noah's Net Worth

✖

Trevor Noah will gain more exposure on Sunday night as he's hosting the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on CBS. Most people know his work from Comedy Central, hosting The Daily Show since 2015. With Noah being a TV regular, fans are wondering what his net worth is.

According to Celebrity Net Worth. The 37-year-old TV host and comedian has a net worth of $100 million. The outlet also points out that his salary is set at $16 million after signing a contract extension with Viacom (now ViacomCBS) in 2017. When Noah began hosting The Daily Show, he was making around $5-8 million per year.

Noah has had a lot of success and still has his best years ahead of him. In an interview with Harvard Business Review in 2018, the South African native talked about how he became a comedian. "I always felt an innate joy making people laugh," he said. "I always loved performing. And then somebody paid me to do it—as a profession. But I loved it before I earned any money, so I think it was always going to be my natural course."

Noah's success as a comedian led to him getting the gig at The Daily Show. And that opportunity led to other projects, including hosting The Grammys. And while this is the first time Noah will host music's biggest night, he is no stranger to the Recording Academy as he was nominated for a Grammy in 2020 for Best Comedy Album.

"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the GRAMMYs have refused to have me sing or be nominated for Best Pop Album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event," Noah said in a statement when he was announced the host of The Grammys. "I think as a one-time GRAMMY nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I'm not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd GRAMMYs!"

Noah is also starting to build his film resume. Earlier this month, fans got to see Noah in the Eddie Murphy film Coming 2 America. He also appeared in the 2018 Marvel film Black Panther as he was the voice of Griot.