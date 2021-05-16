'Daily Show' Host Trevor Noah Facing Breakup After Massive Mansion Purchase

✖

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah and actress Minka Kelly have reportedly called it quits, less than a year after the low-profile Hollywood couple was first linked. The news also comes a few months after Noah, 37, bought a Bel-Air mansion for almost $28 million, which led to speculation that their relationship was heating up. Kelly, 40, starred on Friday Night Lights and now plays Dove in the DC Comics series Titans.

PEOPLE confirmed the two were an item in August, but a source told the outlet on Sunday that they broke up. "Minka and Trevor have broken up," a source further explained to Entertainment Tonight. "Their work commitments and careers are very different and they both felt like they should take time apart." The source said Kelly was "leaning on friends, traveling and keeping busy since their split," while Noah was "doing his own thing too."

This weekend, Noah was seen partying in Miami with DJ Steve Aoki and Dave Grutman. Kelly was far from Maimi though, as she has been chronicling a trip through Mexico with friends on Instagram. On May 11, she shared photos from Copa del Sol in Careyes, Mexico. "Woke up from a dream of a sound bath meditation at sunset in the Copa," she wrote.

Kelly and Noah's relationship was first confirmed in August, but sources said they were dating for several months by that point. There were also reports that the two lived together in New York City, where Noah films The Daily Show. They were not photographed together until September when PEOPLE published photos of the two walking into Noah's New York apartment building.

In November 2020, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Kelly and Noah were house-hunting together in Los Angeles. Before the end of 2020, Noah closed a deal for an 11,000 square-foot mansion in Bel-Air, TMZ reported in January. The home set him back $27.5 million. The estate includes six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a library, gym, spa, game room, office, movie theater, and a rooftop terrace. It has three stories and is inspired by Japanese design. The estate also includes an infinity pool. Noah previously owned a Bel-Air mansion that cost him $20.5 million in 2019, and he then sold it for $21.7 million last summer.

Kelly previously dated Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams for a year before their split in 2018. She is best known for playing Lyla Garrity on Friday Night Lights and Gaby on Parenthood. Since 2018, she has starred as Dawn Granger/Dove in Titans, which is now available to stream on HBO Max. As for Noah, he dated model Jordyn Taylor from 2015 to 2018. He has hosted The Daily Show since 2015. In March, the comedian hosted the Grammy Awards.