The CW Summer TV Schedule Revealed

By Megan Behnke

The CW has been getting a lot of heat lately due to its rebranding and the cancellations of the majority of its original scripted content, but that isn't stopping the network from turning up the heat this summer. The network's summer schedule has been released via TVLine, and it heavily involves acquired and unscripted series.

Among those is the hit Netflix series Down to Earth With Zac Efron, the second season of the Jewel Staite and Victor Garber drama Family Law, as well as reruns of the long-running favorite improv series Whose Lines Is It Anyway. Meanwhile, there will also be network premiers of Fantastic Friends, Son of a Critch, FBoy Island, and others. Take a look at what The CW has to offer for the summer months! All times are in ET.

Friday, July 7

family-law-luke-camilleri-jewel-staite.jpg
(Photo: Darko Sikman/eOne)

8 PM — Family Law (Season 2)

9 PM — Moonshine (U.S. series premiere)

Saturday, July 8

whose-line-wayne-brady-colin-mochrie.jpg
(Photo: The CW)

8 PM — Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982 (Season 2)

9 PM — Whose Line Is It Anyway (rerun)

9:30 PM — Whose Line Is It Anyway (rerun)

Tuesday, July 18

down-to-earth-zac-efron.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

8 PM — Down to Earth With Zac Efron (CW series premiere)

9 PM — Fantastic Friends (CW series premiere)

Monday, July 24

son-of-a-critch.jpg
(Photo: Lionsgate)

8 PM — Son of a Critch (U.S. series premiere)

8:30 PM — Son of a Critch

9 PM — Children Ruin Everything (U.S. series premiere)

9:30 PM — Children Ruin Everything

Monday, July 31

bump-series-nathalie-morris.jpg
(Photo: Roadshow Rough Diamond)

8 PM — Son of a Critch

8:30 PM — Run the Burbs (U.S. series premiere)

9 PM — Children Ruin Everything

9:30 PM — Bump (Season 2)

Thursday, August 3

fboy-island-cw.jpg
(Photo: STXtelevision)

9 PM — FBoy Island (Season 2)

Saturday, August 5

great-chocolate-showdown.jpg
(Photo: The CW)

8 PM — Great Chocolate Showdown (Season 4)

9 PM — Recipe for Disaster (Season 1)

9:30 PM — Recipe for Disaster

