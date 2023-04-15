'All American: Homecoming' Season 2 Just Hit Netflix

All American: Homecoming Season 2 may have ended, but the episodes have officially hit Netflix! The second season of the All American spin-off was added to the streamer on April 11, once again joining its parent series. The first season of the college drama hit Netflix last summer in a surprise move after it was initially supposed to go to HBO Max due to The CW's deal. The series is doing pretty well, too, because as of now, All American: Homecoming is the #7 TV show on Netflix U.S.

Since premiering on The CW during midseason 2022, All American: Homecoming has been quite a success. Following tennis hopeful Simone Hicks, who All American fans know as Jordan's girlfriend/wife at one point, at the HBCU of Bringston, the series has definitely blossomed into so much more, focusing on the lives of multiple students, athletes, and staff. While it is a spin-off, it still works well on its own, and for those who watch both All American shows, there's references here and there.

All American got renewed for Season 6 earlier this year, the only show so far that has been renewed by The CW for the 2023-24 broadcast season. Thanks to the Nexstar ownership and sports rebranding, it's expected that the original scripted lineup will deteriorate next season as compared to previous years. However, with All American being renewed, it's safe to assume and hope that the network will also renew Homecoming so they can keep the powerhouse that is their Monday night pairs.

Starring Geffri Maya, Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Camille Hyde, Netta Walker, Mitchell Edwards, and Rhoyle Ivy King, All American: Homecoming's cast is definitely as talented as ever. With a cast like that and with it doing extremely well on Netflix, a renewal is definitely a sure thing. It's likely just a matter of when it will happen. Hopefully, it happens soon so fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

All American: Homecoming's second season ended on a cliffhanger, as Simone was having to choose between Damon or Lando, so it needs to be renewed in order for fans to find out what her decision is. While waiting, however, at least fans will be able to stream both seasons to keep occupied. It also gives them a good chance to rewatch some of the steamy and emotional moments of Season 2; between the good, the bad, and the ugly, they are all worth watching again and again.