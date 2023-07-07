'All American: Homecoming': Two Series Regulars Not Returning for Season 3 Amid Budget Cuts

All American: Homecoming is officially not bringing back two series regulars amid budget cuts. The CW drama was renewed last month for a third season, and it was revealed that along with a shortened season, it would also cut its series regular cast, but how many was unknown. Now Deadline has exclusively revealed that Peyton Alex Smith, who portrays Bringston's star baseball player Damon Sims, and Kelly Jenrette, who plays the university's president and Simone's aunt, Amara Patterson, will not be series regulars for Season 3. It is a possibility that the two could still appear on the show in a recurring capacity.

With a cast as big as All American: Homecoming's, the show serves all of its characters and storylines, including some pretty important ones with each student and staff member. While it's definitely not as big as Superman & Lois' cut, which axed seven series regulars for the upcoming season, it's still a disappointment. Though since it sounds like Smith and Jenrette could still be recurring on the show, it shouldn't be too bad, but this just means that they will be appearing in less episodes than everyone else.

Meanwhile, Geffri Maya, Sylvester Powell, Netta Walker, and Mitchell Edwards will be back as full series regulars, while Cory Hardrict and Rhoyle Ivy King will be back as series regulars on a reduced episodic guarantee, meaning they will be appearing in slightly less episodes than the others. It's also reported that Kelly Jenrette and her team decided to recur instead of being a series regular with a reduced episodic guarantee. The only one left is Camille Hyde, who portrays Simone's tennis rival, Thea Mays. For now, her status for Season 3 is unknown.

News of the series regular demotion for Peyton Alex Smith comes at an interesting time, as fans of the All American spinoff know that Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger where Simone finally chose between Damon and Lando, but the show cut to black before we found out who. It's possible that Smith not returning as a series regular could indicate that maybe Simone chose Lando, or that's the direction that Season 3 will be going in. Though it should be pointed out that, at least for now, Martin Bobb-Semple, who plays Bringston's newest baseball star Lando, only recurs on All American: Homecoming. So if Smith still recurs next season, Simone's choice is still up in the air.