'All American' Season 6 Fate Revealed

All American fans now know if there will be a Season 6. The CW announced on Wednesday that the sports drama will return for a sixth season this fall. This is the network's first pickup since Nexstar acquired a 75% stake in The CW and hired former Pop TV head Brad Schwartz as its entertainment president, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Over the last five seasons, All American has established itself as one of the all-time CW flagship franchises," Schwartz said in a statement. "All American is not only the network's youngest series, but also the strongest performer when combining all our platforms. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll, [executive producers] Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, the entire creative team and the incredible cast for another season of captivating family drama."

All American is one of The CW's better shows in terms of ratings as it's the top series among adults 18 to 49 in Neilsen's seven-day ratings and ranks fourth among total viewers. Season 5 of All American is currently on hiatus but will return with new episodes on Jan. 23. Its spinoff show, All American: Homecoming, is currently in its second season and has yet to be renewed for a third.

All American stars Daniel Ezra as Spencer James, a top high school football player who is now adjusting to college life. While speaking with TODAY in 2021, Ezra explained why he wanted to be a part of All American. "Football is a really cool backdrop for the show," he said. "The sheer amount of money and pressure and attention that's put on these kids, these high-level athletes at 16, 17, 18, is unfathomable. And it was something that blew my mind. The first time I went to a college football stadium, I was like, 'You mean to tell me 80,000 people came up to watch 19-year-olds play football,' and everyone was like, 'Yeah.' It blew my mind. There's some towns where it's like the whole town shut down to go and watch a high school game. And so I was always curious about what that must do to these kids mentally."

All American also stars Taye Diggs as Billy Baker, Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker, Bre-Z as Coop, Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating, Monet Mazur as Laura Baker, Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker, Cody Christian as Asher Adams, Karimah Westbrook as Grace James, Chelsea Tavares as Patience and JJ Parker as Hunter Clowdus.