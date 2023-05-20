'All American' Character Stabbed in Season 5 Finale

As if All American didn't put fans through enough when the show killed off Billy Baker, the Season 5 finale only added more salt to the wound by having Patience get stabbed. Throughout most of the season, Chelsea Tavares' character had been working on her music, trying to get more fans, and even going through a bit of rebranding. She ended up meeting a fan who took matters into her own hands when it came to helping Patience's stardom grow. Unfortunately, it got to the point where the fan, Miko, found out where Patience was living and was stalking her.

Despite Layla urging Patience to cut her off, it took her a while to do so, and Layla even tried to do it herself. Once Patience finally had enough, though, she told her followers about what was happening and what Miko was doing. That proved to not be a good idea, as the season ended with Miko visiting Patience and stabbing her, a chilling parallel to what has tragically happened in real life, from Rebecca Schaeffer to Selena to Christina Grimmie, and more.

It was only just a matter of time before Miko's obsession with Patience took a turn for the worse, as the season had been leading up to it. There's no way of knowing what will happen to Patience until the series comes back this fall, and really, it could go either way. However, since All American did just kill off Billy, it would be pretty rude of them to kill off yet another character, but at this point, Patience's fate is up in the air.

If she does make it through, this will likely affect her moving forward and possibly her music career as well. Since Layla also tried to push Patience into cutting off ties with Miko, it wouldn't be surprising if she blamed herself for what happened, or at least partly, no matter what the aftermath is like. This isn't the first time a major character has been in danger, and fans had to wait after a cliffhanger only for them to turn out somewhat okay, but soon-to-be six seasons in, nothing is predictable.

Luckily, the finale wasn't all tragedy, as Jordan proposed to Layla, and she said yes. So at the very least, when All American returns in the fall, there will still be at least something good to look forward to. Hopefully, all turns out fine with Patience, but fans will still have to wait a while for Season 6.