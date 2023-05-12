The CW Saves Drama Series After It Was Canceled by AMC

The CW has saved the Courtney B. Vance and Aunjanue Ellis-led drama 61st Street four months after AMC Networks canceled the series. Entertainment Tonight reports the dramatic thriller was originally ordered as a two-season pickup with both seasons being shot simultaneously. Despite such, only the debut season aired in its entirety on AMC. With the CW as its new network, season 1 will air this fall followed by season 2 to premiere in 2024. 61st Street follows Moses Johnson (Tosin Cole), a promising Black high school athlete who is swept up into the infamously corrupt Chicago criminal justice system. Taken by the police as a supposed gang member, he finds himself in a game of chess as cops and prosecutors seek revenge for the death of an officer during a drug bust gone wrong. The show puts Chicago street life at the forefront and injustices within the criminal justice system. Vance couldn't be happier for the CW to swopping in.

"There was a lot of love and hard work that went into making 61st Street," he said in a statement. "I'm thrilled that The CW has enthusiastically given all 16 episodes of 61ST STREET a network home. With The CW, I'm confident that we will engage a universe of viewers who will celebrate the series with us. My cast, crew and I can't wait!"

Ironically, a primetime drama led by Vance's wife, Angela Bassett, just experienced the same fate. After six successful seasons, FOX canceled 9-1-1. The show has been picked up by ABC. combined with a financial decision, the move to ABC is also due in part to the fact that the Ryan Murphy series was initially developed and picked up prior to Disney acquiring Fox assets. Deadline reports that Fox has no ownership over the first responder drama. Additionally, the cast had one more year on their contracts, a benefit for ABC to pick up the series since the network didn't have to deal with renegotiations.