'S.W.A.T.': Kenny Johnson Sends Special Tribute to Lina Esco in Wake of Her Exit

As S.W.A.T. Season 6 is starting to wind down, star Kenny Johnson is sharing a special tribute to his former co-star Lina Esco. The actress, who portrayed Chris Alonso for the first five seasons, departed in the Season 5 finale, but not before she and Alex Russell's Jim Street finally got together. Johnson took to Instagram to shout out Esco, sharing some older photos from the show's early days.

While Lina Esco's departure from S.W.A.T. was surprising, the way they wrapped Chris' story was not. Staying true to the character, Chris left the team to help girls in need and run a shelter, knowing that that was her calling. Every once in a while, she's brought up on the series, and as of now, her relationship with Street is still smooth sailing, which is good news for Stris fans.

It doesn't seem like Esco has plans to return to S.W.A.T., at least not anytime soon. However, it does look like the cast still misses her to this day, and I wouldn't be surprised if they still kept in touch with her and hung out with her from time to time. Just as close as the team is on-screen, they are definitely close IRL. Things have not been the same since she left, and I miss her.

Even though it's highly unlikely Lina Esco will make an appearance in Season 6 since there's only a handful of episodes left, there's always a possibility for next season. If there is a next season, that is. S.W.A.T. is one of the last shows yet to be renewed by CBS for the 2023-24 broadcast season, and at this point, it really could go either way.

20-Squad has been able to make do without Chris this season. Usually, 20-Squad is joined by S.W.A.T. Academy recruits Cabrera or Powell, whom fans met last season. Between the backstories, still kickass action, and teamwork, the two have done pretty well and have made welcome additions to the team.

Despite the fact that Lina Esco won't be coming back to S.W.A.T. and it's been close to a year since her exit, her relationship with her former castmates remains intact. Knowing that they're all close in real life as they are on screen makes the relationship even better, and even more hopeful that she'll come back to 20-Squad in the future, even if it's just for an episode.