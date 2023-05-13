Shemar Moore Speaks out After CBS Reverses 'S.W.A.T.' Cancellation

While it's been just over a week since CBS canceled S.W.A.T., it's been less than a week since CBS reversed its decision to cancel S.W.A.T., and it still feels pretty surreal. CBS revealed its fall schedule, with S.W.A.T. still kicking off Friday nights with its partners, Fire Country and Blue Bloods, for its seventh and final season. Not long after news of the renewal, though, Shemar Moore, who spoke out about the cancellation and was not very happy, was much more happy this time around, taking to Instagram to thank the fans and his followers.

He made sure to tell everyone that S.W.A.T. "is coming back for a 7th and final season with 13 episodes!!!" While it's not exactly what some had hoped in terms of episode count, it is definitely better than nothing. Plus, this still gives writers time to properly close out the series and give the characters an actual ending, rather than if it had just ended after next week's season finale. Moore also thanked the fans for their "continued and amazing support" because if it weren't for them, it never would have happened.

S.W.A.T.'s cancellation was definitely surprising, but unfortunately, the more CBS renewed shows and the longer wait it was, the less hopeful it was that the cop procedural was going to see another season. So when it was confirmed that 20-Squad was officially done, fans and the cast did not take the news lightly and were quick to hop on the campaign train to save it. The reason S.W.A.T. was canceled wasn't due to ratings, as it's been doing pretty well on Fridays, but it was because co-producers CBS Studios and Sony Pictures TV couldn't come to an agreement on a contract. Luckily, they set things aside and came to an agreement to crank out one last 13-episode season so the characters, the fans, and the cast get a proper ending.

It's always a great thing when a show gets saved because it just shows how passionate the fans are and how much they want a proper end to the story after all these years. Knowing that next week's season finale of S.W.A.T. won't be the end will get fans through the summer until Season 7 premieres. This final season will more than likely go out with a bang, and while it will be sad to say goodbye to 20-Squad forever, at least fans will get more time with them for a proper goodbye and closure to this journey soon, seven seasons in the making.