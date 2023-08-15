Shemar Moore and His 'S.W.A.T.' Family Hit the Picket Line Amid Hollywood Strikes

As the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue with no end in sight, Shemar Moore and much of his S.W.A.T. family took to the picket line for a reunion and for a good cause. The actor took to Instagram to share some photos and a video from the picket line, reuniting with some cast and crew from the CBS procedural, including David Bradley Lim, Rochelle Aytes, David DeSantos, Brigitte Kali Canales, and more.

Getting antsy, Moore captioned his post, "End this strike dammit!!! My daughter Frankie needs a new pair of shoes!!!! And Hondo needs to kick somebody's a--!!! He's bored!!!" Considering the fact that S.W.A.T. got canceled and renewed within days, it's not surprising that Moore is ready as ever to get back to playing Hondo and wrapping up his story, on top of the fact that he's also wanting to make money, and fairly, as are all of the actors striking.

While they are missing some faces, it is nice to see a lot of them getting together and joining the picket lines with their fellow actors and the writers. Many actors have been taking to social media or the picket lines during the strikes, with many actors even reuniting with their costars and crew members to do so, as they can't necessarily go to work together right now. The team at S.W.A.T. is coming in hot, and they are more than ready to close out the series in a proper way, but that won't be able to happen until the studios and the unions come to a fair agreement.

As of now, there is no end in sight for either strike, meaning that it could be a while until 20 squad's back on our screen. It wouldn't be surprising if another reunion happens on the picket lines and with more of the cast and crew next time, or maybe even separately since more actors will be picketing and taking to social media to open up about their lack of residuals, the struggles, and why it's so important to get a fair contract. The first five seasons of S.W.A.T. are streaming on Netflix in the meantime, with the latest season streaming on Paramount+ and likely coming to Netflix later this year. The squad may not be coming back any time soon, but they seem to still be kicking some butt on the picket lines.