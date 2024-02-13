'S.W.A.T.': Shemar Moore Teases 'Surprises' for Season 7 Premiere and Beyond (Exclusive)

It's almost time for the final season of S.W.A.T. following an emotional roller coaster of a renewal. The season premiere will take things south of the border once again as Hondo has to try to save a witness tied to a case after things go awry. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Shemar Moore teased just what fans can expect for the opener, titled "The Promise," as well as the final 13 episodes of the series.

"Hondo, new character, Powell, and Commander Hicks are going off to Mexico City to corral a felon, and we're trying to bring him back to the States, and all hell breaks loose, and he makes a getaway, and it's a hunt to chase him down," Moore shared. "But we do it in the beautiful sites of Mexico City, right in the center of the city, so visually, it's going to be epic. And then the story is just fast and furious. We're running around, clock's ticking, and we've got to chase this guy down. So you're going to see me jumping over things, fighting, car chases. Our signature, what people tune in for S.W.A.T., but these 13 episodes are loaded. They're loaded. And there will be some surprises."

This will be the second time that the CBS action drama has filmed in Mexico. Season 5 kicked off with a two-parter that saw Hondo retreating to a quiet town following the events of the Season 4 finale. It wasn't as quiet as he thought, however, as he teamed up with a local cop for a rescue mission while he had a target on his back. This time around, he won't be alone, and it sounds like things are going to be intense. The premiere will once again be a two-parter, meaning that there will be a lot of action, and fans won't want to miss it.

With 13 episodes to close out the series, there is no telling what could happen. Moore did reiterate that there will be "some surprises that will be a part of the so-called wrapping up, but we are leaving the window open." He continued, "The way it ends, it ends in a glorious way, it ends in a triumphant way. And so if that is the end, it's a really good way to go off into the sunset, but it also leaves the door open that S.W.A.T.'s not finished doing what we do."

Whether or not this will really be the end of S.W.A.T. has yet to be seen, but it sounds like the door will remain open should 20-Squad ever return. Fans will just have to watch the Season 7 premiere of S.W.A.T. on Friday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS' 2024 spring schedule to see what happens.