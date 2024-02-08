Shemar Moore Teases More 'S.W.A.T.' Despite Final Season

Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson's time as a Los Angeles S.W.A.T. lieutenant is coming to an end, at least for the time being. Ahead of S.W.A.T.'s seventh and final season premiere later this month, series star Shemar Moore teased that the show may not be ending after all, telling Entertainment Tonight that "the door is not completely closed."

"Oh man, it's been such a good run. And, you know, this is my 30th year in the game, so I pinch myself. [It's been] seven years of a really fun show. And the word on the street is it's our final season – but, you know, I'm an optimist," Moore teased as he discussed what is currently set to be the show's final season. "I know that the door is not completely closed. I want to keep making the show because there's so many stories and we are resonating around the world, literally. I'm just proud of that and grateful to be able to do something that people worldwide are moved by."

Inspired by the 1975 series created by Robert Hammer and Rick Husky and the 2003 movie of the same name, S.W.A.T. premiered on CBS in 2017. The series centers around Moore's Hondo, a former Marine tapped to lead a new "last stop" Special Weapons and Tactics unit of the LAPD. The show ran for six seasons before CBS announced in May 2023 that the show was canceled. But following plenty of fan uproar, the network reversed that decision, renewing S.W.A.T. for a 13-episode seventh and final season. Announcing the news at the time, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and Sony Pictures Television Studios president Katherine Pope said they "listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion." According to Moore, that same passion could save the show again.

"Numbers matter, you know what I mean?" the Criminal Minds alum told ET. "We premiere shortly after the Super Bowl. And if the numbers are good, maybe we'll change some minds and maybe we can keep on trucking. I know the fans made noise... I think they were a huge part of it."

Along with Moore, S.W.A.T. also stars Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenneth Johnson, Peter Onorati, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, Amy Farringotn, and Rochelle Aytes. Season 7 premieres on Friday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. All six seasons are available to stream on Netflix.