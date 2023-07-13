'S.W.A.T.' Picks up Emmy Nomination Ahead of Season 7

Ahead of S.W.A.T.'s seventh and final season, the series has received a nomination for the 75th Emmy Awards. The CBS cop procedural has once again snagged a nomination for Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for stunt coordinators Austen Brewer and Lance Gilbert.

This marks the series' fourth nomination in the category, with the last one being in 2021. S.W.A.T. will be up against some tough competition, as fellow CBS procedural FBI: Most Wanted, ABC's The Rookie, Prime Video's raunchy superhero series The Boys, and the Disney+ and Star Wars show The Mandalorian are also nominated for Outstanding Stunt Coordination. It could go either way, but seeing the show finally take home an Emmy following an almost-cancellation would be icing on the cake.

S.W.A.T. made some headlines in May when CBS surprisingly canceled the series, but it took one weekend for the network to come to an agreement with Sony Pictures TV to give the procedural one final season, with 13 episodes, to complete 20-Squad's story. Although the show was initially set to return this fall on CBS, that probably won't be the case due to the writers' strike and possible actors' strike. As of now, there is no end in sight for the strike, and now would be around the time that production would be starting on a lot of shows for the fall. So 20-Squad most likely won't be coming back until at least early 2024, which gives fans a little bit more time to prepare to say goodbye.

Meanwhile, as fans wonder when S.W.A.T. could possibly air its final season, there is also the question of when the Emmys will air. As of now, it is scheduled to air on September 18, but with some award shows getting either postponed or canceled, there's a possibility that the Emmys could have the same fate. However, it could also air unscripted, like the Tony Awards, but more information will probably be released closer to the ceremony, as it might also depend on whether or not SAG-AFTRA strikes.

As long as plans don't change, be sure to tune in to the 75th Emmy Awards on September 18 to see if S.W.A.T. finally takes home an award. The first five seasons of the series are streaming on Netflix, with Season 6 expected to come to the streamer at a later date, but it is streaming on Paramount+ right now if you don't want to wait.