'FBI: Most Wanted' Tops All Other Network TV Dramas' 2023 Emmy Nominations

Nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards have been announced, and FBI: Most Wanted has actually topped all other network TV dramas. The procedural managed to snag two nominations, and while it's not a lot, it is more than a lot of other scripted network shows, and it's just behind Abbott Elementary and Saturday Night Live.

FBI: Most Wanted is nominated for Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for stunt coordinator Declan Mulvey. Considering the amount of action and stunts that are on the FBI spinoff, it's not so surprising to see that the show has made it on the list. However, it is up against some pretty stiff competition. Also nominated in the same category is fellow CBS procedural S.W.A.T., ABC procedural The Rookie, and streaming favorites The Boys and The Mandalorian.

Keeping the theme with stunts, FBI: Most Wanted has also been nominated for Outstanding Stunt Performance for stunt performer Chad Hessler in Season 4, Episode 12, "Black Mirror," which saw Remy going undercover after two teenage girls are kidnapped, and the team suspect a pastor and his brother could be behind it. Most Wanted will once again be up against Disney+ and Star Wars series The Mandalorian, as well as Netflix's mega-popular Stranger Things, which has two nominations in the category.

Right now, the Emmys are expected to air on September 18 on Fox, but depending on the writers' strike, that could all change. The Daytime Emmys have already been postponed, with the Peabody Awards getting canceled. Meanwhile, the Tony Awards went on as per usual, but they were unscripted, so everything was improvised. It's unclear what the plan will be for the Emmys, but it's likely more information will be released when it gets closer.

FBI: Most Wanted is coming back for Season 5, so fans will be able to look forward to much more from Remy and the team. While the series is expected to come back in the fall, CBS is in the process of revising its schedule due to the writers' strike and possible actors' strike, including eyeing Paramount+ originals. So it's very possible that the series won't be back until at least early 2024. It may seem far away, but knowing that the show is coming back, and could even be an Emmy-winning series, is enough to keep fans happy. So tune in on September 18 on Fox to watch the 75th Emmy Awards to see if FBI: Most Wanted takes home a trophy.