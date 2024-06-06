The CW Just Canceled 'All American: Homecoming'

Classes at Bringston University are officially ending. Deadline reports that All American spinoff All American: Homecoming has been canceled by The CW. News comes ahead of the third season, which is set to premiere on July 8. It was previously reported that Homecoming was in danger of cancellation, along with Walker, which also recently got the boot from the network. Parent series All American was recently renewed for a seventh season.

Creator, executive producer, and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll shared her thoughts about the cancellation in a statement, saying, "I'm devastated to learn that All American: Homecoming will not be moving forward with more episodes and that this new season premiering in July will be our final one. However, I am so very grateful to have worked with this incredible cast and crew, led by Geffri Maya, to bring the authentic HBCU experience to your screens for the last three seasons. We made this show for the culture and thank our loyal audience and fans for taking this ride with us. We made this show so that our community, our kids (and their dreams) could be seen and celebrated every week, and we are proud to say we accomplished that mission… Especially with this exciting final season, which we can't wait to show you all. So, with a heavy but proud heart, I give one final shoutout to our favorite Bringston Lions!"

While Homecoming's cancellation is heartbreaking, it's not too surprising. The license fee last year was cut from $750,000 an episode to only $5000,000, with The CW cutting fees even lower this year. Additionally, the main cast was significantly cut ahead of Season 3, much like with Superman & Lois, in order to make ends meet. Warner Bros.' deal with Netflix reportedly did not go beyond Season 3. It also didn't help that Homecoming is airing its third season over the summer rather than side-by-side with All American during the regular season.

All American: Homecoming stars an ensemble cast that includes Geffri Maya, Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Camille Hyde, Mitchell Edwards, Netta Walker, and Rhoyle Ivy King. Maya reprised her role as Simone Hicks from All American, with the spinoff branching off from a backdoor pilot during Season 3 in 2021. Homecoming officially premiered the following year. The third and final season premieres on July 8 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

"We want to thank the cast, crew, producers, NK, Marqui, and everybody at Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for their hard work and dedication in telling these important stories for three incredible seasons," The CW said in a statement. "The upcoming final season is the best yet, and we cannot wait to share it with fans beginning on Monday, July 8."