The CW Viewers Mourn the End of an Era After 'Riverdale' and 'Nancy Drew' Finales
The CW was once the place to watch teen, YA, supernatural, and superhero dramas.
It seems to be the end of an era on The CW as the network aired the series finales of Riverdale and Nancy Drew last week. With The CW doing a major rebrand since being taken over by Nexstar, the network once known as the teen and YA network is pretty much done. Gone are the days of 90210, One Tree Hill, The Vampire Diaries, Gossip Girl, the Arrowverse, and more. Now, it is almost completely filled with sports, unscripted or acquired content, aside from the very few that were lucky enough to be renewed for the next season.
Many viewers took to Twitter to mourn the huge loss. Whether it's remembering how great The CW used to be or the fact that the 2022-23 season started with 12 shows and only four remain. The network is definitely not what it used to be. It's a shame how hard the mighty have fallen.
The CW Class of 2022-23 Had a Sad Ending
The CW class of 2022-2023 has officially ended. pic.twitter.com/gvhGlL0y2S— The CW news (@CWshows) August 24, 2023
"It was a fun run. That's it [The CW] you were great but now ehhhhh," one viewer said. "and now there's nothing left for me to watch, bye the cw," another expressed.
They Just Don't Make Shows Like They Used to
the cw used to have such a variety of quality shows. I’ve never seen a network fall as hard as this one. pic.twitter.com/oRQfnktXcr— عنبرین (@sarahwclkers) August 27, 2023
One viewer pointed out, "Even before The CW, it was still good as The WB too [ok hand emoji]." Another viewer wondered, "not like think of all the importants shows of y2k or 10's and they're probably from the cw like what happened?!?"
Some Viewers are Swearing off The CW
With Nancy Drew finale, I am officially done with CW. It was a good run.— Dhino Dhithesh (@dhinodhithesh) August 24, 2023
"and they're never getting anything from me ever again f--- you," one viewer vocalized. "there's literally nothing left then," another viewer wrote.
Some are Recalling Some of The CW's Greatest Hits
one tree hill is a top 3 teen drama sorry not sorry 🚶🏽♀️— sydnee ☆ (@sydneesymonee_) August 28, 2023
One viewer pointed out, "They had some hits on their hand." Another said, "The good old times [pensive face emoji]."
The CW Really was THE Network
We used to be a proper country https://t.co/YvWnFAodb7 pic.twitter.com/bOAOzs0ecE— izzy duarte💜☆ (@naleycastaways) August 28, 2023
"i could write an essay arguing that the CW/WB was so culturally impactful that it created it's own genre of television in which so many people try to replicate but cannot," one viewer stated. "I miss those days SO much. What a time," another said.
It Truly is the End of an Era
💔~ not ready~— ~Steve (@S08012234) August 24, 2023
One viewer shared, "Everyone clowns them but they were really [that] network back in the day." Another viewer wrote, "the network that built a generation of girlies (gender neutral)."