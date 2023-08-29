The CW Viewers Mourn the End of an Era After 'Riverdale' and 'Nancy Drew' Finales

It seems to be the end of an era on The CW as the network aired the series finales of Riverdale and Nancy Drew last week. With The CW doing a major rebrand since being taken over by Nexstar, the network once known as the teen and YA network is pretty much done. Gone are the days of 90210, One Tree Hill, The Vampire Diaries, Gossip Girl, the Arrowverse, and more. Now, it is almost completely filled with sports, unscripted or acquired content, aside from the very few that were lucky enough to be renewed for the next season.

Many viewers took to Twitter to mourn the huge loss. Whether it's remembering how great The CW used to be or the fact that the 2022-23 season started with 12 shows and only four remain. The network is definitely not what it used to be. It's a shame how hard the mighty have fallen.