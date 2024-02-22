'Suits' Spin-Off Adds 'The Walking Dead' Alum to Join Stephen Amell

Josh McDermitt is suiting up for the new Suits spinoff. Deadline reports that the Walking Dead actor has joined Suits L.A. alongside recently-announced star Stephen Amell. McDermitt will portray the "energetic, powerful, focused, and self-absorbed" Stuart Lane. He and buddy Ted Black (Amell) founded L.A. law firm Black Lane Law 15 years ago, which focuses on criminal and entertainment law.

The series centers on former New York federal prosecutor Ted Black, "who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

Suits L.A. will mark one of McDermitt's first projects since The Walking Dead ended. He portrayed Eugene Porter from Seasons 4 through 11 of the AMC series. While he won't be dealing with walkers this time around, he is still dealing with some pretty scary people on the new spinoff. Besides The Walking Dead, McDermitt can also be seen in Creepshow, The Kids Are Alright, Robot Chicken, Twin Peaks, Mad Men, and Work It.

The Suits spinoff has long been in the making, at least as long as Suits has been killing it on Netflix. While creator Aaron Korsh previously revealed that nothing was in the works due to the strikes, once the strikes ended, it was all hands on deck. A spinoff set in LA was soon announced, with all new characters but still set in the Suits universe. Suits L.A. will be the second Suits spinoff, following short-lived series Pearson, centered around Gina Torres' titular partner.

More casting news for Suits L.A. will hopefully be released soon. Production is set to start in Vancouver in March, so it shouldn't be too long until more details are released. In the meantime, Suits is streaming on both Netflix and Peacock, which will surely keep fans occupied until the new series premieres. If it gets past the pilot stage, that is. It's clear that interest is there, not to mention the fact that some of the Suits cast keep making appearances, be it at an awards show or even a Super Bowl commercial.