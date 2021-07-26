'The Walking Dead' Final Season Trailer Arrives

✖

It's officially the beginning of the end for The Walking Dead. During TWD's Comic-Con@Home panel on Saturday, AMC released the first full-length trailer for The Walking Dead Season 11, giving fans their best look yet at what to expect in the final season. After being an AMC staple for the past 10 years and dominating ratings, the hit zombie apocalypse series is set to premiere its 11th and final season on Sunday, Aug. 22.

Spanning the length of three minutes, the trailer opens in Alexandria, where the group of survivors are rebuilding following the war with the Whisperers. With areas of the wall protecting it down, the community runs rampant with walkers. The once thriving community "is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once," according to the Season 11 synopsis. However, refortifying the community is just one of many struggles Alexandra faces amid an increasing number of residents, as "Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect."

Along with teasing the return of Connie, the trailer also teases the tense relationship between Negan and Maggie, with Negan at one point seen pulling her away from someone. At a later point, Maggie, with a gun pointed at his head, warns Negan, "the woman who left is not the one standing here now, so you keep pushing me, Negan. Please." The trailer also gave fans a glimpse at the Reapers, the newest group of villains set to be introduced in Season 11. Speaking during the panel, showrunner Angela Kang said the group is "incredibly skilled, and not skilled like they had to pick it up along the way. They were skilled coming into the apocalypse. Every single one of them is like an incredibly brutal organized warrior… These are the pinnacle of human killers."

The trailer also offers a look at the Commonwealth, where TWD newcomer Michal James Shaw as Commonwealth military leader Mercer is introduced. Along with Shaw, Laila Robins, Josh Hamilton, Ritchie Coster, and Margot Bingham are also joining the Season 11 cast as regulars. The trailer ends with a welcome video to the community, which, according to other snippets interspersed through ought the trailer, isn't as welcoming as it may seem.

The Walking Dead Season 11 premieres Sunday, Aug. 22 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. All 11A episodes will air one week early on AMC+, beginning Aug. 15. Spanning a total of 24 episodes, the final season is set to air in three 8-episode parts, with 11B and 11C currently slated to air sometime in 2022, though exact premiere dates have not been announced.