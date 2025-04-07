‘Gilmore Girls’ Creator and Producer Send Mixed Messages About More Revival Episodes

Gilmore Girls holding out hope for a reboot may have to hold out a little more. The show’s creator and producer recently gave an update on whether new episodes are in the future.

At the he Amy-Sherman Palladino Universe PaleyFest, Sherman-Palladino, 59, explained that she and her husband were happy with how they finished the series with 2016’s Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life on Netflix. This means there may not be any more episodes coming in the near future.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“A Year in the Life meant we got to actually end it the way we wanted to end it,” she shared with Us Weekly. “So I feel very happy.” Despite agreeing with his wife, the door is seemingly open for more later. “Maybe it’s not the end, who knows?” he added.

The show aired from 2000 to 2007. The coming of age drama chronicled the lives of single mother Lorelai (Graham) and her academically gifted daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel) as they live in the small town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut.

There aren’t any immediate plans for more episodes but there’s hope for Sherman-Palladino to with Graham again. “She was working while we were doing Étoile, which is annoying,” Sherman-Palladino told Us, referring to her and Palladino’s new Prime Video series. “Again, I only want her working with me, but you never know. I definitely want to get back in Lauren’s face on a daily basis.”

The show ended for a variety of reasons, mainly contract negotiations, with cast salaries demands reportedly too high and creative differences with new showrunners. Sherman-Palladino wasn’t involved in season 7. Without their involvement, fans believe the show lacked the same depth, yet, critical reaction remained strong. The series ended with Rory graduating from college and turning down her boyfriend’s marriage proposal while focusing on her journalism career.