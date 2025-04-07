Is Harley Quinn done? Season 5 of the MAX series served up what many fans believe was a closure to the story.

As of the show’s season 5 finale, there’s been no renewal date. Many believe the lead couple of the series may have found their happily ever after.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But according to the showrunner, there could be more in store. “Not really,” showrunner Dean Lorey told TVLine of the latest finale. “I mean, in my mind it’s not a series finale. I don’t think any of us making it want it to be a series finale.”

“But it is the end of Season 5,” Lorey added, “so if that were to be it, I think it is a nice series finale,” adding, “we certainly plan to have more seasons,” Lorey asserted.

He previously spoke of Harley Quinn‘s uncertain fate in a midseason preview for the outlet, when discussing how the instantly aborted Gotham Sirens storyline could ostensibly one day be properly explored in other ways. “You could, in a future season — if there is one, God willing — jump back and pick up that season as a flashback and do the Gotham City Sirens season,” he said.

As for how the last season ended, there are some spoilers ahead. Superman made an appearance, saving the lovebirds and returning them to Earth! Supes then moved Metropolis closer to Gotham, so that Harley and Ivy could more easily enjoy the skyline of their vacation spot. Harley and Ivy in turn came to better appreciate stinky, crime-filled Gotham and their more unusual-than-ever found family and looked forward to the future.

Season 5 showed major character transitions. Episode 6 titled “Bottle My Heart,” ended when Frank the Plant, voiced by JB Smoove, was murdered during a musical performance. The foul-mouthed vegetation, who’d appeared on the series since the start, bled out on stage while uttering the heartbreaking final words, “I love you, Mom,” to a distraught Poison Ivy.