HBO Renews Insanely Popular Series for Another Season

The Roy family is in for another season of misadventure. HBO on Tuesday officially renewed its hit series Succession for Season 4. The network handed out the fourth season pickup just two episodes into the comedy-drama’s third season, which premiered on Sunday, Oct. 17. Created by Jesse Armstrong, Succession follows the internal politics of the media conglomerate Waystar Royco and the ultra-wealthy Roy.

The renewal isn’t much of a surprise. Originally premiering back in 2018, Succession has earned critical acclaim and picked up several awards for its first two seasons. In 2020, Succession swept the Emmys, taking home wins for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, among several others. While it is too early for Season 3 to enjoy similar awards success, it is already making a splash with its ratings. According to Deadline, the Season 3 premiere drew more than 1.4 million viewers across all platforms, not only marking a 13% increase in viewership since its Season 2 premiere, but also marking the best launch night performance of any original series since HBO Max went live.

“With each season of Succession, Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family’s inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision,” HBO’s executive vice president of programming Francesca Orsi said in a statement upon the show’s renewal. “This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn’t be more excited for all that’s in store in this next season ahead.”

While fans celebrate the renewal news, it remains to be seen if Season 4 will be the last. Co-executive producer Georgia Pritchett told The Times in June that Armstrong is only considering one or two more seasons at the most after Season 3, revealing, “I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four. At this point [Armstrong] is saying only one more [season]. But that happens every time. We’ve got a good end in sight.”

Succession stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, Rob Yang, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk and Arian Moayed. Newcomers to the cast in Season 3 include Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgård. New episodes of Succession Season 3 air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.