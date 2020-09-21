Emmys 2020: Full List of Nominees, Winners
On Sunday night, a virtual red carpet was rolled out for the Emmys 2020, a night to honor and celebrate the best in prime time TV. Held live from the stage of L.A.'s Staples Center with host Jimmy Kimmel, awards were handed out to the best in the 2019 TV slate.
This year's Emmys looked notably different from years past. As with other awards shows and productions, the coronavirus pandemic forced the awards ceremony to veer away from its typical setup, instead going mostly remote. Although Kimmel hosted live from the Staple’s Center, the remainder of the Hollywood A-listers who made an appearance – including Oprah Winfrey, America Ferrera, and Gabrielle Union – joined remotely from 114 locations across 10 countries.
Of course, the biggest part of the night was seeing who took home a win. Nominations for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards were officially unveiled in late July, and included some notable and controversial snubs. Continue on to see a list of nominations for the 2020 Emmys and the category winners.
Drama Series (Winner: TBA)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Killing Eve (BBC America/AMC)
The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
Ozark (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
Comedy Series(Winner: TBA)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
The Good Place (NBC)
Insecure (HBO)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Limited Series (Winner: TBA)
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Mrs. America (Hulu)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Watchmen (HBO)
Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Winner: TBA)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Winner: TBA)
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Winner: Eugene Levy - Schitt’s Creek)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Winner: Catherine O’Hara - Schitt’s Creek)
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Winner: TBA)
Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)
Paul Mescal (Normal People)
Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Winner: TBA)
Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Regina King (Watchmen)
Octavia Spencer (Self Made)
Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Winner: TBA)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Winner: TBA)
Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Winner: TBA)
Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Mahershala Ali (Ramy)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Winner: TBA)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place)
Yvonne Orji (Insecure)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Winner: TBA)
Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)
Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)
Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)
Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Winner: TBA)
Holland Taylor (Hollywood)
Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)
Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)
Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)
Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
Jean Smart (Watchmen)
Reality Competition (Winner: TBA)
The Masked Singer (FOX)
Nailed It (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
Host For A Reality Or Competition Program (Winner: TBA)
Making It (NBC)
Universal Television Alternative Studio, 3 Arts Entertainment, Paper Kite Productions
Amy Poehler, Co-Host
Nick Offerman, Co-Host
Nailed It! (Netflix)
Magical Elves Productions
Nicole Byer, Host
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC
Bobby Berk, Host
Karamo Brown, Host
Tan France, Host
Antoni Porowski, Host
Jonathan Van Ness, Host
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
World of Wonder Productions
RuPaul, Host
Shark Tank (ABC)
MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Barbara Corcoran, Host
Mark Cuban, Host
Lori Greiner, Host
Daymond John, Host
Robert Herjavec, Host
Kevin O’Leary, Host
Top Chef (Bravo)
Magical Elves
Padma Lakshmi, Co-Host
Tom Colicchio, Co-Host
Variety Sketch Series (Winner: TBA)
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Variety Talk Series (Winner: TBA)
Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Variety Special (Live) (Winner: TBA)
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
dick clark productions, LLC in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: All In The Family And Good Times (ABC)
Sony Pictures Television, Act III
Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street
The Oscars (ABC)
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira
Fox
NFL Network
73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS_
White Cherry Entertainment
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) (Winner: TBA)
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Lathan TV | Pilot Boy
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (PBS)
WETA Washington, D.C., The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Done + Dusted
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
Irwin Entertainment
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix)
Embassy Row
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
3 Arts Entertainment
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix)
Push It Productions
Television Movie (Winner: TBA)
American Son (Netflix)
Bad Education (HBO)
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)
Documentary Or Nonfiction Series (Winner: TBA)
American Masters (PBS)
Hillary (Hulu)
The Last Dance (ESPN)
McMillion$ (HBO)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness (Netflix)
Character Voice-Over Performance (Winner: TBA)
Big Mouth, "How To Have An Orgasm" (Netflix)
Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress
Central Park, "Episode One" (Apple TV+)
20th Century Fox Television
Leslie Odom Jr. as Owen
Crank Yankers, "Bobby Brown, Wanda Sykes & Kathy Griffin" (Comedy Central)
Kimmelot, ITV, Central Productions, LLC
Wanda Sykes as Gladys
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 8: Redemption" (Disney+)
Lucasfilm Ltd.
Taika Waititi as IG-11
The Simpsons, "Better Off Ned" (Fox)
Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television
Nancy Cartwright as Bart Simpson, Nelson, Ralph, Todd
The Simpsons, "Frinkcoin" (FOX)
Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television
Hank Azaria as Professor Frink, Moe, Chief Wiggum, Carl, Cletus, Kirk, Sea Captain
Animated Program (Winner: TBA)
Big Mouth,"Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!" (Netflix)
Bob’s Burgers, "Pig Trouble In Little Tina" (Fox)
BoJack Horseman, "The View From Halfway Down" (Netflix)
Rick And Morty, "The Vat Of Acid Episode" (Adult Swim)
The Simpsons, "Thanksgiving Of Horror" (Fox)
Short Form Animated Program (Winner: TBA)
Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love? (Disney+)
Robot Chicken, "Santa’s Dead" (Spoiler Alert)
Holiday Murder Thing Special (Adult Swim)
Steven Universe Future, "Fragments" (Cartoon Network)