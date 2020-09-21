Emmys 2020: Full List of Nominees, Winners

On Sunday night, a virtual red carpet was rolled out for the Emmys 2020, a night to honor and celebrate the best in prime time TV. Held live from the stage of L.A.'s Staples Center with host Jimmy Kimmel, awards were handed out to the best in the 2019 TV slate.

This year's Emmys looked notably different from years past. As with other awards shows and productions, the coronavirus pandemic forced the awards ceremony to veer away from its typical setup, instead going mostly remote. Although Kimmel hosted live from the Staple’s Center, the remainder of the Hollywood A-listers who made an appearance – including Oprah Winfrey, America Ferrera, and Gabrielle Union – joined remotely from 114 locations across 10 countries.

Of course, the biggest part of the night was seeing who took home a win. Nominations for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards were officially unveiled in late July, and included some notable and controversial snubs. Continue on to see a list of nominations for the 2020 Emmys and the category winners.