‘Succession’ Season 3 Finally Gets Premiere Date at HBO

The HBO drama series Succession finally has a return date. The critically-acclaimed drama about the Roy family will be back for a third season on Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. ET. Season 3 will pick up right where the second season ended, following the aftermath of Kendall Roy’s shocking decision that put his father Logan Roy and their media empire teetering on collapse.

Succession was created by Jesse Armstrong and tells the story of a family loosely inspired by the Murdochs. The Roys, led by ailing father Logan (Brian Cox) lead a multi-media conglomerate called Waystar RoyCo. After Logan’s health begins to decline, his children all vie for a shot at leading the company. They may be members of the same family, but no one lets that get in the way of their own interests.

The main cast also features Alan Ruck, Jeremy Strong, Kiernan Culkin, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfayden, Nicholas Braun, Hiam Abbass, Peter Friedman, and J. Smith-Cameron. The third season will bring in several new faces. Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Hope Davis, and Sasha Nekrasova will join as recurring characters. Alexander Skarsgard and Adrien Brody also joined the cast, while Ella Rumpf has a guest role.

Although Succession has not been a huge ratings success, the show has earned critical acclaim and picked up several awards for its first two seasons. Last year, the show won Outstanding Drama Series, while Strong won Outstanding Lead Actor. Armstrong also picked up his second consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. The show also won the Best TV Drama Series Golden Globe.

The wait for Season 3 has been far too long, as Season 2 wrapped up in October 2019. Production was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Succession also has a limited shelf life, as executive producer, Georgia Pritchett revealed that Armstrong is only considering one or two more seasons at the most after Season 3.

“I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four,” Pritchett told The Times in June, reports IndieWire. “We’re at the end of filming season three, so at this point, Jesse is saying only one more. But that happens every time. We’ve got a good end in sight.” The first two seasons of Succession are available to stream on HBO Max, which will also be home to Season 3 episodes after they air.