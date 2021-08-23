'Succession' Season 3: HBO Gives Major Premiere Date Update

✖

HBO has finally confirmed that Succession Season 3 will premiere in October of 2021. The acclaimed family business drama has been in production for two years now, and HBO has taken its time narrowing down the release date. On Monday, the network finally gave a more concrete answer on social media.

The official Succession Twitter account posted a picture of Brian Cox as his character Logan Ray on Monday morning, captioning it simply: "October." This is a bit more precise than the last update in July, which said that Season 3 would premiere sometime in the fall. Still, many fans are eager for an exact date, as well as a new trailer and a hint about where the Roy family empire is headed. Commenters were not shy about their impatience on social media.

"Don't be shy, drop that trailer," one fan tweeted. Another wrote: "Could you be more specific tho," with a GIF from the show of Logan saying: "Would you? Please?" A third fan added: "Ok, we see you, now drop a date... A poster... Or maybe a trailer?"

Succession Season 2 premiered in October of 2019, and since then work on the show has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. From the looks of it, this hasn't dampened the momentum the show had going with die-hard fans. It got a huge boost by airing after Game of Thrones during the fantasy epic's final season in 2019.

Succession centers around the Roy family's struggle to maintain control of a media empire. In addition to Cox, it focuses mainly on his character's family — Hiam Abbass as his wife, Marcia Roy' Nicholas Braun as his nephew, Grech Hirsch; Kieran Culkin as his son, Roman Roy; Alan Ruck as his son, Connor Roy; Sarah Snook as his daughter, Shiv Roy and Jeremy Strong as his son, Kendall Roy. Season 3 has announced two new stars so far: Adrien Brody as billionaire Josh Aaronson and Alexander Skarsgård as entrepreneur Lukas Matsson.

Succession is created by showrunner and executive producer Jesse Armstrong. Other executive producers include Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown and Will Ferrell. The show is generally well-reviewed and lauded for its intricate writing style and fleshed-out characters.



Succession Season 3 is slated to premiere in October of 2021. An exact release date has not been revealed yet, but there is a teaser trailer from earlier this summer still going around.