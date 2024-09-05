FBI: International is getting another new cast member. Deadline reports that Station 19's Jay Hayden has landed a recurring role on the CBS procedural as Agent Tyler Booth, "an intelligent and charismatic agent in Budapest looking for assistance on a case." While it's unknown when exactly he will be coming onto the series, it will reportedly be later in the season.

News of Hayden's addition comes not long after it was announced that Chicago P.D. alum Jesse Lee Soffer will be taking over for Luke Kleintank following his departure. Soffer will play the Fly Team's new supervisory special agent, Wesley Mitchell. Unlike Hayden, Soffer will make his debut in the Season 4 premiere of International.

(Photo: STATION 19 – "Ashes, Ashes" – The 118 and Tommy are presented with the Medal of Valor for their work on the cruise ship rescue. Meanwhile, Hen and Karen encounter an unforeseen hurdle in their foster care journey, while Eddie's emotional affair develops further. THURSDAY, MAY 23 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

BARRETT DOSS, JAY HAYDEN - Disney/Eric McCandless)

International marks Hayden's first role since Station 19. He starred on the Grey's Anatomy spinoff as firefighter Travis Montgomery for all seven seasons. The series came to an end in May after ABC surprisingly canceled it late last year. Fans quickly got to work on campaigns and petitions in an effort to save the firefighter drama, but unfortunately, it didn't seem to be enough. Now that the stars are picking up other roles, a save seems even more less likely. Jay Hayden's other credits include Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, SEAL Team, The Catch, One Day at a Time, Monolith, Stalker, Mixology, Criminal Minds, and more.

FBI: International has seen a decent amount of cast changes lately. On top of Luke Kleintank's exit, Heida Reed bowed out in the Season 3 premiere as Special Agent Jamie Kellett. Christina Wolfe was then introduced in the Season 3 premiere as intel analyst Amanda Tate. It's unknown if Jay Hayden's role could have the possibility of turning into something more, but from the sounds of his character description, it seems like it could only be for a multi-episode arc. You never know what could happen, though.

Even though Hayden won't be on FBI: International until later in the season, there is still much to look forward to when the series returns. It all begins on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. In the meantime, the latest season is streaming on Paramount+, and fans can also watch Hayden on Station 19 with all seven seasons streaming on Hulu to prepare for his TV return.