'FBI' on CBS: Fall 2024 Season Premiere Dates Set for All 3 Shows

The FBI trio will be back on screens very soon. CBS has released premiere dates for the fall 2024 lineup, with premiere week the second week of October. FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted will be premiering their upcoming seasons on Tuesday, Oct. 15, once again taking over the night. FBI will be back for Season 7, International will be back for Season 4, and Most Wanted will be back for Season 6.

While there won't be a change for the day and times that the FBI shows will be airing, there will be some minor changes behind-the-scenes. Following Luke Kleintank's surprising exit towards the end of FBI: International, Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer has been added as a series regular, with his role still unknown. Meanwhile, longtime FBI showrunner Rick Eid is stepping down after six seasons, with Mike Weiss taking over for the upcoming season. As for FBI: Most Wanted, there isn't anything too notable, but it will see Edwin Hodge's Ray as a married man, which could definitely make for some interesting storylines.

(Photo: Nelly Kiss/CBS)

When the FBI shows were renewed in April, it was also revealed that FBI was renewed for three seasons total, taking the series all the way through 2027. There will be plenty more stories to tell for the agents at 26-Fed, and hopefully for the Fly Team and Fugitive Task Force as well, but for the time being, fans can look forward to the upcoming seasons, which will be premiering in just a few months.

As of now, there aren't too many details surrounding the storylines for the new seasons, but they will surely be as intense as ever. It's unknown if there will be a crossover, but the franchise is certainly long overdue. There were mini crossovers last season, but it would be nice to get another full-fledged, three-episode crossover. Perhaps it will finally happen.

In the meantime, fans should prepare for the new seasons by watching all episodes of FBI and the latest seasons of FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted on Paramount+. Don't miss the new seasons premiering on Tuesday, Oct. 15 beginning at 8 p.m. ET only on CBS. There is a lot to look forward to, and you won't want to miss a single second.