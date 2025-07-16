Dan Levy Sets the Record Straight on ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Revival Rumors

Dan Levy may not be ready to head back to the Rosebud Motel just yet, but he’s not completely ruling out the idea of one day reprising his role as David Rose.

Five years after the hit sitcom wrapped its six-season run, and after fans noticed that the Rosebud Motel sign had been placed back on the Canadian filming site, the actor addressed those ongoing rumors that a Schitt’s Creek revival could be in the works.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s interesting you say that because I, too, just found out that the Rosebud Motel sign was put back up,” the actor, who created and co-starred in the series alongside his father, Eugene Levy, told a fan when asked about the signage going back up during a Monday night appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I would love to say yes, but I have no idea what it’s doing there, and it was just as much a surprise to me as it was to you. So, I don’t know. My hope is that maybe sometime, somewhere.”

Running for six seasons from 2015 until 2020, Schitt’s Creek centered around the Rose family – video store magnate Johnny, his soap opera star wife Moira, and their two children, David and Alexis – who are forced to leave their posh lives behind and move to a small town called Schitt’s Creek, filled with eccentric personalities, when their fortune is seized by the government. The show won a record nine Emmys for its final season in 2020.

Rumors of a revival have lingered ever since the show ended, but gained steam beginning in late April when a fan shared a photo on Instagram outside the Hockley Motel, the filming location for the Rosebud Motel, with the show’s signage back up. Just a few weeks later, a TikTok user shared a video showing that the sign was still up.

It remains unclear why the Rosebud Motel sign has gone back up, but two main theories arose – either the motel, which in 2021 was put up for sale with a $1.6 million price tag, was sold and the new owners are planning to turn it into a fan destination, or a Schitt’s Creek revival of sorts was underway.

Although the latter theory doesn’t currently seem to be in the works, at least according to Levy, the actor said a revival is something that he thinks about “all the time. I have a kernel of an idea.”

“I love the show so much, and I don’t want to disappoint the show, and I don’t want to disappoint the fans. And I know it’s easy to just take a check and put something out there, but I care about it too much,” he added. “I’m just waiting for that idea to be the right one. And then maybe, yeah.”

In the meantime, fans of the show can binge all six seasons of Schitt’s Creek on Prime Video and Hulu.