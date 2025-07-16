3 Most Surprising TV Show Cancellations of 2025

It’s been a brutal year for TV show cancellations, with 2025 marking the end for dozens of fan-favorite series.

While fans didn’t see many of these cancellations coming, some were a true shock. Keep reading for three of the 2025 TV cancellations that shook us to our core.

Videos by PopCulture.com

1. The Sex Lives of College Girls

HBO Max

HBO Max shocked subscribers when it suddenly axed the Mindy Kaling co-created coming-of-age comedy after its third season. While the departure of Reneé Rapp at the start of Season 3 shook things up at Essex, fans were devastated to see that the show met such an unceremonious end, especially after it sat pretty consistently at Max’s Top 10 list in terms of viewership.

2. Suits LA

(Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

There was so much anticipation that went into NBC’s Los Angeles-based Suits spinoff that it came as a total shock when the network unceremoniously announced its cancellation after just one season. Ultimately, NBC execs noted that the Stephen Amell-led series failed to land with audiences in the same way the original did.

3. Frasier

(Photo credit: Chris Haston/Paramount+)

While reboots aren’t always a hit with fans, the Frasier revival had two solid seasons at Paramount+ featuring Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane, making its early 2025 cancellation a surprise. Grammer has since blamed the streamer for a lack of support and enthusiasm, which he believes led to the end of the nostalgic return to the iconic sitcom.