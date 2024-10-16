Sophia Bush Joins ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 21 in Major Recurring Role

Sophia Bush has set her sights on Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Deadline reports that the One Tree Hill and Chicago P.D. alum will have a major recurring role on Grey’s Anatomy for the show’s current 21st season. Bush will make her debut in the sixth episode on Nov. 7 as Dr. Cass Beckman, an “amiable, fun and a little messy around the edges trauma surgeon at Seattle Presbyterian whose husband David Beckman is a cardiothoracic surgeon at Grey Sloan.”

It’s unknown how many episodes Bush will be appearing in or if it’s possible she could be upped to series regular for a potential 22nd season. As of now, it’s unclear if her on-screen husband has been cast, but it’s believed it will just be a minor role. Having Bush play a doctor at Seattle Pres and still be a major recurring character is certainly interesting, and whether or not there could be an open position for her at Grey Sloan will be interesting to see.

Grey’s Anatomy marks Bush’s latest venture into the medical drama world. She previously starred in and executive produced CBS’ short-lived medical series Good Sam in 2022, which ran for just one season. She joins fellow recurring cast members Scott Speedman, Natalie Morales, and Debbie Allen for Grey’s Anatomy Season 21.

Sophia Bush has been awfully busy as of late. On top of her activism and philanthropy, as she worked with Vice President Kamala Harris in September for her reproductive freedom bus tour, Bush is working on a One Tree Hill sequel series for Netflix with former co-stars Hilarie Burton Morgan and Danneel Ackles. She is also potentially doing a sequel for John Tucker Must Die with fellow original stars Jesse Metcalfe and Arielle Kebbel. Additionally, Bush hosts podcasts Work in Progress and Drama Queens, the latter with OTH co-stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Robert Buckley.

Bush is best known for her roles as Brooke Davis on teen drama One Tree Hill and Detective Erin Lindsay on Chicago P.D. for the first four seasons. She can also be seen in Junction, which was directed by OTH co-star Bryan Greenberg, Love, Victor, This Is Us, Jane the Virgin, Incredibles 2, Table for Three, and more. Now that she’s adding Grey’s Anatomy to her growing filmography, it’s going to be exciting to see where that role takes her. Bush’s first episode premieres on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.