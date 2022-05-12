Sophia Bush Drama Canceled at CBS After 1 Season

✖

CBS' Sophia Bush-starring series Good Sam will not see a second season. CBS on Thursday canceled the medical drama after just one season, Deadline confirmed. The series initially premiered in January and stars the One Tree Hill alum as Dr. Samantha Griffith, genius heart surgeon who learns to embrace her role as the new top surgeon at Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital after her renowned and pompous boss, who also happens to be her father, falls into a coma.

Although a reason for the show's cancellation was not provided by the network, and those connected to the show have yet to offer public comment, it likely came down to the show's ratings. TVLine reported that Good Sam wasn't exactly a ratings powerhouse for CBS. In fact, the series ranked last in both demo rating and average viewership measures out of the 14 dramas CBS aired this TV season. Per the latest Live+7 DVR ratings, Good Sam averages barely 4 million total viewers along with a 0.5 demo rating.

In addition to Bush, Good Sam also stars Edwin Hodge, Skye P. Marshall, Michael Stahl-David, Davi Santos, Omar Maskati, and Wendy Crewson. Never Have I Ever and Heroes star Sendhil Ramamurthy guest stars in Season 1 as Asher Pyne. The show also staged a One Tree Hill reunion when Bush's former co-stars Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz appeared in the March 23 episode as Gretchen and Amy Taylor. Good Sam comes from writer Katie Wech, Jennie Snyder Urman and Sutton St. Productions banner and CBS Studios. Wech, Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein executive produced.

Thursday proved to be a bloodbath across networks. On CBS alone, four series were given the axe. Fellow rookie series How We Roll was also canceled alongside Magnum P.I., which got the boot after four seasons. The day was especially brutal for the network's series hailing from Chuck Lorre, with both B Positive and United States of Al ending up on the canceled roster.

Over on NBC, the day was marked with a cancellation roster that included Kenan, Mr. Mayor, and The Endgame. The network also decided not to move forward with Demi Lovato's multi-cam comedy pilot Hungry. The CW also shared plenty of disappointing news Thursday, axing Ava DuVernay's superhero drama Naomi and the 4400 comeback after one season each, the network's Charmed reboot and In the Dark after four seasons each, and Dynasty, which will end with the current fifth season.