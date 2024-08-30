'One Tree Hill' Sequel Series With Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton Teased at Netflix

A return to Tree Hill is finally on the horizon, and Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton are involved. Deadline reports that the actresses will executive produce and reprise their roles of Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer, respectively, in a sequel series to the WB/CW drama One Tree Hill. The series comes from writer and executive producer Becky Hartman Edwards and Warner Bros. TV and is in development at Netflix. Bush starred on all nine seasons, while Burton left after Season 6.

Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles, who starred on OTH as Rachel Gatina, later Rachel Scott, during Seasons 3 and 4 and recurred on Seasons 5 and 7, will executive produce through their Chaos Machine banner. Danneel is also in talks to return as Rachel. Emily Moss Wilson will produce. As of now, no concrete details on the series have been revealed, but with it being a sequel series, it will take place sometime after the events of the One Tree Hill series finale, which aired in 2012.

Created by controversial producer Mark Schawhn, One Tree Hill initially centered on the lives of two half-brothers (Chad Michael Murray and James Lafferty) who compete for positions on their school's basketball team and want nothing to do with the other. The show grew into something much more from there, also focusing on the lives of Brooke, Peyton, Bethany Joy Lenz's Haley James Scott, and a few others, with plenty of relationship drama, emotional roller coasters, traumatizing plot lines, and straight-up crazy plot lines. Paul Johansson, Lee Norris, Antwon Tanner, Austin Nichols, Robert Buckley, Shantel VanSanten, and Jana Kramer also starred throughout the series among others.

There have been much speculation on a possible new One Tree Hill series lately. In February, Deb Scott actress Barbara Alyn Woods expressed interest in doing a series, noting that much of the cast has stayed in touch over the years, and it would have been surprising if there wasn't anything in the works. In January, Bush sparked hopes for a reboot after admitting that while she and some of her co-stars initially didn't want to do anything, the "never" had turned into "never say never," especially after doing rewatch podcast Drama Queens with Lenz and Burton.

No other information has been revealed about the potential One Tree Hill sequel series, and it is only in development stages. There are plenty of reboots, revivals, and sequels happening as of late, and it's quite possible that OTH could be next. In the meantime, the series is available to stream on Hulu.